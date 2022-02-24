Protesters in Mariupol Rally as Russia Recognizes Self-Declared Donetsk People’s Republic

Residents of Mariupol in Ukraine’s Donetsk Oblast protested on February 22, after Russia formally recognized two self-declared, Moscow-backed, separatist republics in Donetsk and neighboring Luhansk.

Putin said the Russian military would also carry out “peace- keeping functions” in the so-called Donetsk People’s Republic (DNR) and Luhansk People’s Republic (LNR).

In 2014, local separatists and their Russian backers briefly seized power in the port city of Mariupol, which the Ukrainian military later won back.

Footage by @aaproxin shows crowds gathered on Theatre Square on Tuesday night, lighting blue and yellow flares and waving Ukrainian flags. Credit: @aaproxin via Storyful