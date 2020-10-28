Protesters March in Wake of Walter Wallace Jr. Police Shooting in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Protesters took to the streets of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on October 27, one day after the officer-involved shooting of Walter Wallace Jr.

Footage taken by Will Davis shows demonstrators chanting and marching down Broad Street, followed by police officers on bicycles.

Philadelphia Police have launched an investigation into the shooting. Local media citing officials reported the incident occurred on October 26, after officers responded to a domestic incident on the 6100 block of Locust Street and encountered a man with a knife.

The shooting sparked protests across the city, with looting also reported.

Police said 30 officers were injured in the protests, including a female officer whose leg was broken when she was struck by a vehicle. Credit: Will Davis via Storyful