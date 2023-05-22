Protesters March in Solidarity Outside Boston University Graduation as Warner Bros. CEO Speaks

Protesters rallied in solidarity with the Writers Guild of America (WGA), who are currently on strike, outside Boston University’s graduation ceremony where Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav gave the commencement address on May 21.

Multiple unions and groups were represented, including: The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE); the Massachusetts & Rhode Island hotel, casino, airport, & food service workers union Local 26; the United Food and Commercial Workers of Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine Local 1445; the graduate student workers of Boston University; the Massachusetts Teacher’s Association; Boston Teachers UnionLocal 66; SAG-AFTRA; and Democratic Socialist groups.

Videos filmed by Boston DSA Labor Working Group show picketers marching along Commonwealth Avenue near Boston University’s Nickerson Field, where the commencement ceremony was held.

At the graduation event, students and members of the audience booed and chanted “Pay your writers” during Zaslav’s speech, reports said.

On May 2, the WGA announced that its members in California, New York and other cities would refuse to work after the union and studios disagreed on a new three-year contract after their current one expired, media reported. Credit: Boston DSA Labor Working Group via Storyful