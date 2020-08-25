Protesters March in Solidarity in Minneapolis After Police Shooting of Jacob Blake

Protesters took to the streets of Minneapolis, Minnesota, on August 24 in solidarity with demonstrations in Kenosha, Wisconsin, following the officer-involved shooting of Jacob Blake.

Protests erupted in Kenosha on August 23 after a video circulated on social media showing Blake being shot by a police officer multiple times from behind.

Blake was taken to hospital in a serious condition, according to a police report. The state’s Department of Justice was investigating the incident.

Windows were smashed and cars at a dealership were set on fire in downtown Kenosha as the late-night protest turned violent. The County of Kenosha’s sheriff announced an emergency curfew in response to the late-night protests.

A rally was held the following day in Kenosha. Similar rallies also took place in other cities such as New York City. Credit: jmf_says via Storyful