Protesters marched through the Russian-occupied city of Melitopol, Ukraine, on Saturday, March 5.

This video, taken by Tatiana Kumok, shows a large group of people chanting and waving Ukrainian flags on Bohdana Khmelnytskoho Avenue.

According to local news, Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov said people were gathering to demonstrate daily. Credit: Tatiana Kumok via Storyful