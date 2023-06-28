Protesters March in Lille After Teen Fatally Shot by Police in Paris Suburb

Protesters marched in Lille, France, on Wednesday, June 28, after a teen was shot by police in a Paris suburb on Tuesday, local news reported.

French media reported the 17-year-old male was shot after failing to remain stopped in the west Paris suburb of Nanterre.

French President Emmanuel Macron told press the killing was “inexplicable and inexcusable.”

Speaking to BFMTV, Paris police chief Laurent Nunez said he was “shocked” by the shooting.

He said officers were trying to stop the teen’s vehicle after it “committed a number of offenses." The boy stopped the vehicle in traffic but restarted the engine and drove off with police next to the car. This was when an officer opened fire, Nunez said.

The officer involved was in custody, according to Le Parisien.

Footage posted by Twitter user @contactrevol shows crowds marching in Lille. Riot police are also seen patrolling the streets as fires are set. Credit: @contactrevol via Storyful