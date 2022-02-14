Protesters March Through Kyiv as US Warns Russia Could Invade Ukraine 'at Any Time'

Hundreds of protesters marched through Kyiv on Saturday, February 12, to show unity in the face of the threat of an invasion by Russia that the US has said could happen “at any time”.

Footage by Violetta Kukuruza shows crowds near the Maidan Nezalezhnosti (Independence Square) on Saturday, waving flags and shouting “one, united, free Ukraine”.

On Friday, February 11, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said “we are in the window when an invasion could begin at any time should Vladimir Putin decide to order it”.

Sullivan said Russia had “all the forces it needs to conduct a major military action” but added that a final decision on an invasion had not been taken by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said a Russian attack could happen at any time, according to a report by RFE/RL’s Ukrainian Service, however he also said the excessive information being released was not helpful.

“The best friend of our enemies is panic in our country,” he said. “And all this information is just provoking panic and can’t help us. I can’t agree or disagree with what hasn’t happened yet. So far, there is no full-scale war in Ukraine.” Credit: Violetta Kukuruza via Storyful