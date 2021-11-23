Protesters March as Jury Hears Closing Statements in Trial Over Ahmaud Arbery Death

People marched outside a courthouse in Brunswick, Georgia, on November 22, as a jury heard closing arguments in the trial of three men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery.

People waving a Black Panthers Party flag outside the Glynn County Magistrate Court can be seen in this footage by Jermaine Thompson.

According to reports, defense attorney Kevin Gough made a motion for a mistrial based on the activities outside the courtroom. The judge denied the motion.

“Protesters, whether they were the Black Panthers group or some other group were behind the barriers in front of the courthouse … there was a truck carrying a coffin with the names of the defendants on it,” Gough said.

Arbery was jogging in a Brunswick neighborhood on February 23 2020 when he was shot and killed. Three men – Gregory McMichael, 64, Travis McMichael, 34, and William “Roddy” Bryan, 50 – are facing charges including malice and felony murder. Credit: Jermaine Thompson via Storyful