Protesters march in Glasgow as climate talks continue
Thousands of demonstrators marched through the streets of Glasgow on Saturday to demand world leaders move faster to cut fossil fuels wrecking the climate. (Nov. 6)
Thousands of demonstrators marched through the streets of Glasgow on Saturday to demand world leaders move faster to cut fossil fuels wrecking the climate. (Nov. 6)
The Cleveland Cavaliers beat Toronto 102-101 on Friday to end the Raptors' win streak at five games.
Ruggs now faces four felony counts and a misdemeanor.
The red-hot Raptors may get a whole lot better as early as next week.
After a decade with the promotion, Patricky "Pitbull" finally got his hands on Bellator gold.
The Packers QB claimed an NFL doctor told him something clearly wrong about vaccines. The league says he's lying.
It looks like Kyrie isn't coming back anytime soon.
Much has been made of Gary Trent Jr.’s defence this season, and rightfully so - Trent Jr. has bought into the Raptors’ style and is excelling. But there is one area that Toronto would love to see the 22-year-old make another leap in.
Carey Price will be back with the Canadiens on Monday.
Dusty Baker will try to lead the Astros back to the World Series in 2022.
This MLB offseason is a big one for the Blue Jays, especially with a looming work stoppage, but if Ross Atkins and Mark Shapiro play their cards right, Toronto's pitching and infield could look even stronger in the 2022 season.
The NHL has suspended Tampa Bay Lightning defenceman Mikhail Sergachev two games for an illegal check to the head of Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner.
It hasn't been the drip-drip of bad behavior or scandals we usually see. Over the past week or so it has been a tsunami of headlines involving athletes, administrators and leagues, ranging from insulting to vile.
Aaron Rodgers talked about the "woke mob" and "cancel culture" while explaining his actions.
We're three months out from the 2022 Winter Olympics, so who's making the cut for Team Canada's men's hockey team?
The Ottawa Senators have named forward Brady Tkachuk as team captain.
The Jack Eichel saga finally came to an end, but how does it impact fantasy hockey?
Byron Kennedy said getting $500,000 for the ball was never an option for him.
PARIS (AP) — Novak Djokovic will end the year at No. 1 for a record seventh time after rallying to beat Hubert Hurkacz 3-6, 6-0, 7-6 (5) in the Paris Masters semifinals on Saturday. Djokovic, who also stays on course for a record-extending sixth Paris Masters title, moved one ahead of American Pete Sampras, who secured his six top year-end finishes from 1993-98. “That was the goal this week. I'm very proud to finish the season as No. 1,” Djokovic said. “It's a dream, honestly, because Sampras wa
Police were called to the scene after Ithiel Horton grew upset with a tow-truck driver.
Seiya Suzuki has a .315/.415/.571 slash line in nine seasons with Nippon Professional Baseball.