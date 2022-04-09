Protesters March in Bordeaux to Demand Action Against Climate Change

Protesters marched in Brodeaux, France, on April 9 to demand action be taken to protect Earth against climate change.

Demonstrations were held in several places across the globe following the release of the United Nation’s latest climate report, which said our planet is “firmly” on track to becoming unlivable and the window for action to mitigate the worst of the effects of climate change is rapidly shrinking.

Video filmed by Théo Ameeuw shows protesters marching in Bordeaux on Saturday. Credit: Théo Ameeuw via Storyful