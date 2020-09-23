Protesters March in Boarded-Up Streets of Downtown Louisville as Breonna Taylor Decision Nears

Protesters marched in the streets of downtown Louisville, Kentucky, on September 22 ahead of the state attorney general’s announcement on whether he will charge the officers involved in the fatal Breonna Taylor shooting.

This live-streamed video captured the protest in downtown Louisville and a shrine dedicated to Breonna Taylor in Jefferson Park. Protesters can be heard saying “Who’s streets? Our streets” and “Breeway”.

Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) Interim Chief Robert Schroeder said on Tuesday that police had no information about when Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s announcement would come or what the decision would be.

The LMPD declared a state of emergency on Monday in preparation for the grand jury announcement and canceled officers’ vacation and planned leave “until further notice,” reports said.

Six Louisville officers were under investigation for the death of Breonna Taylor, the 26-year-old emergency medical technician fatally shot in her home by LMPD during a raid in March 2020.

Officer Brett Hankison was fired on June 23 for his actions during the raid and the City of Louisville agreed on September 15, to pay Taylor’s family $12 million and reform police practices as part of a settlement. Credit: Hesitant Heroes via Storyful