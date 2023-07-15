Protesters Light Flares During Rally Against Judicial Reform in Tel Aviv

Demonstrators gathered in Tel Aviv, Israel, on Saturday, July 15, as protests against the government’s intended judicial reform continued.

Demonstrations also took place in Jersualem, Haifa, and some cities in the United States, Haaretz reported.

More rallies were planned for Tuesday, the Times of Israel reported.

Videos filmed by Twitter user @lirishavit show the march and rally in Tel Aviv on Saturday. Credit: @lirishavit via Storyful