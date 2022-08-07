Protesters Light Fires at Hawara Checkpoint in Nablus

Demonstrators lit fires near the Israeli Defense Force’s (IDF) Hawara checkpoint in Nablus, West Bank, on Sunday, August 7, in protest against Israeli attacks on Gaza.

The IDF carried out strikes on areas in Gaza they said targeted Palestinian Islamic Jihad militants, as a part of what they called “Operation Breaking Dawn”.

A ceasefire agreement was negotiated to take effect at 11:30 pm local time on Sunday according to local media reports.

Footage posted by Quds News Network, who said the footage was taken at Nablus’ southern Hawara checkpoint on Sunday, shows people burning tires. Credit: Quds News Network via Storyful