Protesters Lay Down at Chicago Intersection During George Floyd Rally

Protesters lay down at an intersection in Chicago, Illinois, on June 6 during a rally in the city following the death of George Floyd.

Video shows a large group of demonstrators chanting “no justice, no peace” before laying down at the intersection of of Wacker Drive and LaSelle Street as Chicago police watch on.

The Chicago Tribune reported that “thousands of protesters gathered in Union Park” with speakers at the rally “demanding police accountability and denouncing racism before embarking on a massive march through Near West Side streets.” Credit: Raven Geary via Storyful