Protesters take a knee in silence in Times Square

Surrounded by glowing billboards and storefronts, protest organizers urged the crowd to remain peaceful - several New York City stores were looted and police vehicles burned the night before as rallies grew unruly.

"We're peaceful. And that's what we represent as New York, peace and love and community," said one protester addressing the crowd.

Following the Times Square rally, the crowd continued marching through Manhattan, where rallies were expected to continue through the night.