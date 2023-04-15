Protesters Interrupt DeSantis Speech at New Hampshire Fundraising Event

Protesters interrupted Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’s speech at a Republican Party fundraising event in Manchester, New Hampshire on Friday, April 14.

Footage released by IfNotNow, an American Jewish activist group, shows two activists making their way onto the podium before being removed by security. The group appeared to chant “Jews Against DeSantis.”

“You’ve got to have a little spice in the speech,” DeSantis can be heard saying before he returned to his speech.

The group previously interrupted former President Donald Trump’s speech at the Republican Jewish Coalition Las Vegas in 2019. Credit: IfNotNow via Storyful