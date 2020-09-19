Protesters Gather Outside Mitch McConnell's House in Louisville

Demonstrators gathered outside the Louisville, Kentucky home of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Saturday, September 19, following his announcement that Republicans would move to fill the Supreme Court seat left by Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Shortly after Ginsburg’s passing, McConnell released a statement confirming that the Senate would vote on a nominee put forward by President Trump.

Trump said on Twitter that Republicans had a “obligation” to move forward with the decision “without delay.”

This footage shows protesters in Louisville chanting “vote him out.”

According to Ginsburg’s granddaughter Clara Spera, the Justice requested that she would “not be replaced until a new president is installed,” NPR reported. Credit: @jennywbbfan via Storyful