Protesters gather outside Maricopa County Elections Office

Reuters Videos

STORY: Significant new damage to the dam could be seen following Russia's withdrawal from nearby Kherson city, U.S. satellite imagery company Maxar said on Friday (November 11).Both the Russian and the Ukrainian sides have repeatedly accused each other of planning to breach the dam using explosives, which would flood much of the area downstream and would likely cause major destruction around Kherson.It was the only regional capital city that Russia had captured since its forces began what Moscow called a "special military operation" against its neighbour Ukraine in late February.