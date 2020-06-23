Protesters Gather Outside Manhattan Housing Court for 'Cancel Rent' Protest

Demonstrators gathered outside the New York City Court in Manhattan to protest against the housing court’s reopening and urge Governor Cuomo extend his moratorium on evictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Footage of the gathering shows protesters marching outside the Court, several holding “cancel rent” signs while chanting in Spanish and English.

Local news reported hundreds of protesters rallying at several Housing Courts across New York City. Credit: Marni Halasa via Storyful