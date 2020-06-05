Protesters Gather Outside Glynn County Courthouse as Ahmaud Arbery Murder Suspects Face Judge

Protesters gathered outside the Glynn County Magistrate Court in Brunswick, Georgia, on June 4, as three men accused in the death of black man Ahmaud Arbery faced court.

Gregory McMichael, 64, Travis McMichael, 34, and William “Roddy” Bryan, 50, appeared for a preliminary probable cause hearing before Judge Wallace Harrell.

Gregory McMichael and his son, Travis McMichael, were charged with felony murder and aggravated assault. Bryan was charged with felony murder and criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment, local news reported.

Video emerged on May 5 showing the shooting of Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old man who was pursued by the armed men through the suburban neighborhood where he lived outside Brunswick, Georgia, and killed on the afternoon of February 23. Credit: @samarshall98 via Storyful