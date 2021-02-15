Protesters gather outside Cuomo's office amid accusations of COVID data 'cover-up'
Jason Spezza says the Toronto Maple Leafs had conversations — physically distanced, of course — at the start of training camp to discuss the uncertainty of what lay ahead. The NHL began its 56-game season last month with 213 pages of protocols aimed at trying to keep COVID-19 out of locker rooms with masks, daily tests and a grocery list of rules. There was, however, little doubt positive cases would arise. The league reserved the right to change and update its health and safety measures, and with dozens of games already postponed for the league's 24 U.S.-based clubs as the coronavirus insidiously cut across a number of rosters, those plans were strengthened twice in the last two weeks. "We just adapt on the fly," said Spezza, in his 19th professional season. "We talked about how the rules are going to change. They're going to change week to week, they could change day to day, they could change morning to night. "You just adapt." Players and coaches were briefly instructed to arrive at arenas no earlier than one hour 45 minutes prior to games before receiving pushback amid concerns about the compressed time frame. That's become more of a recommendation, but clubs are now also expected hold meetings virtually, alter locker rooms to allow for appropriate distancing — in Toronto, for example, the Leafs and visiting teams are both using extra adjacent change rooms — while glass has been removed from the benches to increase air flow. "(Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe) talked to us about how there's going to be curveballs," Spezza added. "We're not going to agree with all of them, but the biggest thing is to have compliance and make your routine around it. "We're just fortunate we get a chance to play." The NHL had postponed 35 games through Saturday — all in the U.S. — while more than 100 players from 26 of the league's 31 teams have appeared on the NHL's COVID-19 protocol list since Jan 13. Showing up on the list doesn't necessarily mean an individual has tested positive. Players can go into protocol for unconfirmed results, if they're deemed a close contact of a positive case, or if a quarantine is required. As for Canadian clubs, eight players — three from the Winnipeg Jets, three from the Edmonton Oilers and two from the Vancouver Canucks — had appeared on the COVID-19 list as of Saturday evening. The NHL further enhanced measures Thursday, adding rapid testing for American teams, requiring players and staff to stay home except for practices, games or essential activities, and strongly recommending the use of KN95 face masks, which are considered more effective in reducing coronavirus spread. "These are unique circumstances," New York Rangers head coach David Quinn said. "You can't Google how to handle a pandemic. We're all learning as we go. I think the league has done a great job adapting. "Every league has experienced some sort of spike, and we're no different. We just have to keep adapting and support the league in what they want to do. We all want to continue to play." Toronto captain John Tavares said NHLers are mostly on board with the measures, but the short-lived rule about arriving less than two hours before games was an annoyance that resulted in unintended consequences. "We're still trying to be mindful of that (advice)," he said. "But playing at this level and what it takes to prepare, and what you're competing for and what's at stake, guys need the proper amount of time. "Trying to fix one issue — being around each other for a long period of time — which obviously we're trying to limit, when we condense the time, sometimes it crowds guys into one or two areas because we're trying to do the same type of things at the same time to get ready." Vancouver goalie Thatcher Demko, a laid-back Californian, said going with the flow is key. "With the safety protocols, they're going to be evaluating things daily," he said. "If (the league) feels like they've got to implement new structures into the system then we're going to have to abide by that and find a way to stick with it and keep playing." Keefe said because of the setup at Toronto's practice facility, masked players and coaches have avoided some virtual meetings in a large space that allows for physical distancing. "Those have been really helpful for us to have that, and help spread the message that we want and have it be in person," he said. "There's constant adjustments with everything that we're doing." Montreal Canadiens head coach Claude Julien, meanwhile, sounded a bit like a teacher navigating online learning with students when it came to his team's sessions. "It is very difficult," he said. "Obviously you're going to run into some players who say, 'My internet wasn't working well at home.' The biggest thing here is we're doing the best we can, and that's all the league is asking us to do." "The unusual now is normal," added Winnipeg head coach Paul Maurice. Quinn said even when technology is working, the challenge for coaches is getting messages across through computer screens. "You want to look your team in the eye, you want people together, you want to continue to create that team unity and have that one feel," he said following a recent morning skate. "We actually just had our penalty kill meeting, and we did it virtually even though we're all in the same building." Already largely barred from hanging out off the ice unless cooped up in hotels on the road, Tavares said multiple locker rooms and online meetings have been a further adjustment to an already weird season. "It takes away from some of the feel and the buildup of a game day," he said. "Even the feel you get when you have a meeting with everyone when things are being talked about — especially the intensity and the importance of it all. It just is what it is. In the big picture, we're very fortunate to be playing. "It's just adjusting on the fly and getting your mindset right, and dealing with those challenges as they come, and just try to be as positive as you can." Spezza said discussions the Leafs had at camp last month — and the chats held across the league — were no different than the session he and his wife called with their four daughters about virtual learning. "We had the same meeting at the start of the school year as Keefer had with us," the 37-year-old joked. "The first couple days of online learning is always difficult, but now they're into a nice routine and I get shushed all the time. The only time we see them during the day is if the Wi-Fi goes down. "My girls have adapted." Dad, his teammates and the rest of the NHL is trying to do the same. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 14, 2021. ___ Follow @JClipperton_CP on Twitter. Joshua Clipperton, The Canadian Press
WEST BROMWICH, England — Manchester United damaged its title hopes after being held 1-1 by West Bromwich Albion in a scrappy Premier League clash on Sunday. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s comeback kings fell short on the road and, having been top just 19 days ago, second-place United now trails Manchester City by seven points. City also has a game in hand. Mbaye Diagne got West Brom off to a dream start after just 80 seconds before United drew level through Bruno Fernandes’ stunning effort. Harry Maguire had a last-gasp header superbly turned on to a post by Baggies goalkeeper Sam Johnstone. Having won all of its previous seven away league matches in which United conceded first, Solskjaer will be frustrated by his side’s poor response in this costly draw at the Hawthorns. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
New Pittsburgh Penguins general manager Ron Hextall has one main objective to take advantage of the team’s closing competitive window: improve the situation in goal.
MELBOURNE, Australia — All Canadian singles players are out of the Australian Open after Felix Auger-Aliassime and Milos Raonic suffered losses in the round of 16 on Sunday. The 20th-seeded Auger-Aliassime dropped a 3-6, 1-6, 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 decision to Russian qualifier Aslan Karatsev. Later in the day, top-seeded Novak Djokovic of Serbia beat the 14th-seeded Raonic 7-6 (4), 4-6, 6-1, 6-4. Auger-Aliassime, from Montreal, blew a two-set lead and a chance to advance to the quarterfinals of a Grand Slam for the first time in his career. "He played good," Auger-Aliassime said. "Of course, I wish I could've served better. But I can't just snap my fingers and it just happens. I got to be just a better player overall to overcome these situations." Raonic, from Thornhill, Ont., fell to 0-12 for his career against Djokovic. Djokovic said he tore a muscle after a fall in his previous match, a five-set victory over Taylor Fritz. He then said he wasn't sure if he could play against Raonic, but he managed to overcome any problems to win his 300th career Grand Slam match. Five other Canadians - Vasek Pospisil, Denis Shapovalov, Leylah Fernandez, Rebecca Marino and Bianca Andreescu - were eliminated from singles play earlier in the week. "It's really a shame that I couldn't get through today," Auger-Aliassime said. "It's difficult to swallow but it's tennis. That's how it is. That's life." Karatsev, ranked 114th in the world, upset No. 8 seed Diego Schwartzman of Argentina to reach the fourth round of the tournament. Auger-Aliassime was cruising through the first two sets. Partway through the opener, Auger-Aliassime fought off three break points and took the game for a 5-2 lead, eventually taking the set in 39 minutes. The second set lasted just 29 minutes. The Canadian had 10 unforced errors in the third set alone, dropping his first set of the week. Karatsev remained steady to set up a decider - the first time that either player had played a five-set match. Karatsev earned a break for a 2-1 lead and didn't trail again from there. "The positive thing is, mentally, I stayed positive," Auger-Aliassime said. "I believed until the end. Even when I was down in the fifth set I still tried, I still believed." Djokovic, meanwhile, wore tape above his right hip and said his injury was "kind of on and off" during the match. Raonic had his right ankle re-taped during a medical timeout in the second set. "I was just trying to use my serve accurately and try to go through my service games with as less of an effort as possible," Djokovic said. Raonic had a 26-10 edge in aces but finished with 35 unforced errors, 10 more than Djokovic. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 13, 2021. The Canadian Press
Kaillie Humphries wasn’t sure if she would get a chance to race this season. She ended up on top of the world — twice. Humphries ended her international season Sunday by winning the inaugural women’s monobob world championship in Altenberg, Germany, adding that gold medal to the one she and Lolo Jones claimed on the same track last weekend. Humphries becomes the obvious gold-medal favourite going into the Olympic season, with two medal events — now with monobob included — awaiting women's bobsledders at next winter's Beijing Games for the first time. “To be able to end on a high, I really just continue to think that I am so grateful to be here,” Humphries said. “To be representing the United States and to be able to compete is such a huge honour. And I’m excited to go home and see my husband and my dog.” Moments later, Humphries hopped atop the medal stand amid a backdrop of snow-covered evergreen trees, wrapped herself in the American flag, then put her right hand over her heart as “The Star-Spangled Banner” cut through the frosty air. It was her fifth world championship, her third in as many tries since getting her release from the Canadian program and beginning to slide for the United States in 2019. If the Calgary native — a two-time Olympic gold medallist who is married to an American and now calls San Diego home — is going to race for the U.S. in next winter’s Beijing Games, she needs to obtain citizenship in the coming months. “She’s the best driver in the world,” longtime bobsled analyst John Morgan said. Toronto's Cynthia Appiah was the top Canadian in fifth place. "I crashed four out of six times in training and was on the cusp of not competing," Appiah said. "I was feeling down in the dumps and just wanted to throw in the towel, but Day 1 (of the race) went surprisingly well and it gave me a little more confidence." Humphries’ final time for four runs over two days was 3 minutes, 59.62 seconds — a half-second better than anyone else. She had the fastest time in each of the final three heats, a track-record time of 59.47 seconds in the final run clinching gold. “We just saved the best for last," Humphries said. Germany and Canada took the next six spots behind Humphries, with the Germans grabbing silver and bronze. Stephanie Schneider, the leader after Saturday’s first two heats, finished second in 4:00.12. Laura Nolte was third in 4:00.42. Mariama Jamanka was fourth for Germany, followed by Appiah, Germany’s Kim Kalicki and Melissa Lotholz of Barrhead, Alta. On average, those six German and Canadian sleds were 1.43 seconds behind Humphries. In sliding, that margin is enormous. “Kaillie, she’s the best in the world, hands-down, one of the best pilots in the world, men or women, taking the bobsled down the hill,” U.S. assistant coach Brian Shimer said. “No question.” Elana Meyers Taylor was 15th for the U.S., her medal hopes dashed by a first-heat crash Saturday. Like Humphries, Germany's Francesco Friedrich won double gold at worlds, capping off an easy four-man win later Sunday in 3:35.02. It's the fifth consecutive year that he has swept the two- and four-man golds at either the world championships or Olympics, and his 11th world championship overall. The Austrian sled driven by Benjamin Maier was second in 3:35.81, and the German sled driven by Johannes Lochner was third in 3:36.53. Justin Kripps of Summerland, B.C., drove the Canadian sled to a fifth-place finish in 3:36.95. "We put up a good fight, but I just made too many mistakes in the track," said Kripps. "This is still one of my best results in four-man here, and I learned a lot about how to drive four-man in Altenberg when the track is fast like this." Counting all three sliding sports — bobsled, skeleton and luge — American athletes won 18 medals on the top international sliding circuits this winter, all from women. Each of Humphries’ five medals were golds; two from worlds, one in World Cup and two in the Monobob World Series. “Her experience, patience and talent helped her win this gold medal for Team USA,” U.S. coach Mike Kohn said. The U.S. wasn’t sure until December if it would be going overseas to compete in any events. These world championship races for bobsled and skeleton were to have been held in Lake Placid, New York, over the past two weeks — then moved to Germany because of the pandemic and travel concerns. The American teams wound up skipping the first half of the season while determining if their sliders could compete in Europe safely. They figured it out in time, and once Humphries got rolling over the past three weeks including the World Cup finale and last weekend’s women’s bobsled title race, she was unstoppable. “A historic day,” Humphries said. “I am super pumped.” ___ With files from The Canadian Press. More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Tim Reynolds, The Associated Press
The end came at 34 seconds of the third, when referee Herb Dean stepped in to halt it as Usman was pounding Burns from the top.
A look at first-leg matches in the Champions League's round of 16 on Tuesday and Wednesday: TUESDAY Barcelona vs. Paris Saint-Germain Barcelona will have Lionel Messi in his best form this season as the team resumes its campaign in Europe's top club competition. The Argentine great has scored nine goals in his last nine matches in all competitions, including a brace in the 5-1 rout of Alavés on Saturday. It remains unclear if coach Ronald Koeman will have Gerard Piqué or Ronald Araújo back from injuries to boost the team’s defence. PSG also has injury concerns. Both Neymar and Angel Di Maria are out, putting pressure on Kylian Mbappe to carry the attack. Mbappe scored twice in the 5-1 win against Istanbul Basaksehir back in December — when the Turkish side had nothing but pride to play for — but more telling is that Mbappe had not scored in the nine previous Champions League games dating back to November 2019. Without his two main creators, Mbappe will be heavily reliant on Marco Verratti pushing up as a makeshift playmaker. That makes Barcelona’s task straightforward in shutting him down. That's if Verratti even starts, because he is nursing a bruised hip. Leipzig vs. Liverpool With its Premier League title defence in shreds, Liverpool has only one opportunity to win silverware this season: in the Champions League. Manager Jürgen Klopp will have to fix his team's creaking defence if that is to happen. Liverpool heads into the knockout stage with its three senior centre backs — Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip — all out long term and one of the emergency replacements, midfielder Fabinho, also out. It leaves Klopp likely having to rely on midfielder Jordan Henderson and an inexperienced January signing from Schalke, Ozan Kabak, to hold the fort in front of goalkeeper Alisson Becker, who has made errors leading to goals in his last two Premier League games. Leipzig’s preparations for the game have been overshadowed by the coronavirus and future of star defender Dayot Upamecano. The latter has been cleared up with Bayern Munich’s confirmation on Sunday that he will be joining the eight-time defending champions at the end of the season. Fears of coronavirus mutations have led to the game being held in Budapest rather than Leipzig as German authorities would not grant the Liverpool team an exemption to travel restrictions. WEDNESDAY Porto vs. Juventus Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo returns to his homeland hoping to leave with his side firmly in control ahead of the second leg. Ronaldo shows no sign of slowing down despite turning 36 earlier this month. The Portugal international has scored three goals in his last five matches and also netted to help Juventus win its first trophy under Andrea Pirlo, when the Bianconeri beat Napoli in the Italian Super Cup last month. However, Juventus lost at the weekend against the same opponent. Juventus beat Porto home and away — without conceding a goal — the last time the two sides met, at the same stage four years ago. Porto's recent poor results have left the club seven points behind Portuguese league leader Sporting Lisbon. Porto hasn’t played in the knockout stage of the Champions League since losing to eventual champion Liverpool in the 2018-19 quarterfinals. Sevilla vs. Borussia Dortmund Borussia Dortmund is increasingly looking to the Champions League after a Bundesliga season that has not being going to plan. The German team has just one win from its last six games. Edin Terzic’s side was fortunate to get away with a 2-2 draw with Hoffenheim on Saturday, and Sevilla will present a formidable challenge after winning its last nine games across all competitions. Terzic has pointed to his team’s ongoing defensive lapses and appears at a loss on how to correct them. Dortmund has collected only 14 points from a possible 30 in the Bundesliga since the 38-year-old Terzic took over from the fired Lucien Favre. Sevilla coach Julen Lopetegui's only concern is whether captain Jesús Navas will be back on time from a hip problem. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Monday: ENGLAND Chelsea hosts Newcastle with the opportunity to move back into the Premier League’s top four after defending champion Liverpool’s 3-1 loss at Leicester. Following a run of nine games without a win, Newcastle has won two of its last three league matches. But Callum Wilson is now facing an eight-week layoff after tearing a hamstring during last weekend’s 3-2 victory over Southampton. West Ham is only behind Chelsea on goal difference in sixth place heading into a home game against last-place Sheffield United. West Ham is one of the surprise packages of the season after finishing just five points above the relegation zone in the previous campaign with 39 points from 38 games. David Moyes' side has already matched that points tally to sit just outside the Champions League places. SPAIN Cádiz hosts Athletic Bilbao looking to end a five-match winless streak and move further away from the relegation zone in the Spanish league. The club from southern Spain is sitting 15th in the 20-team standings, three points from safety. Athletic is in 11th place. It got off to a great start to the year under new coach Marcelino García Toral, beating Real Madrid and Barcelona to win the Spanish Super Cup, but it hasn't won in four straight matches in all competitions. ITALY Relegation-threatened Parma hasn't won since coach Roberto D’Aversa returned to the club last month. It visits Hellas Verona on Monday. Parma has lost five matches in all competitions under D’Aversa, drawing the other. It is second from bottom in the Serie A standings, four points from safety. Verona has lost three of its last four league matches to slip to ninth in the standings, 10 points off a European spot it looked to be chasing earlier in the season. GERMANY Bayern Munich resumes its Bundesliga title defence with a home game against Arminia Bielefeld following its return from Qatar, where it won the Club World Cup. Bayern coach Hansi Flick hit back at criticism from “so-called experts” over the trip to Qatar amid coronavirus restrictions at home. Forward Thomas Müller missed the final after testing positive for COVID-19. Midfielders Leon Goretzka and Javi Martínez recently also returned positive results. Goretzka remains unavailable with a calf injury, Serge Gnabry tore a thigh muscle during the final and Jérôme Boateng has been granted time off for private reasons. Bielefeld is bidding to leave the relegation zone. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. — Daniel Berger got into the mix quickly with an eagle and finished it off with one even better, holing a 30-foot putt on the par-5 18th for a 7-under 65 and a two-shot victory Sunday in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Berger won for the second time since the PGA Tour returned to golf from the COVID-19 pandemic, starting with a playoff victory at Colonial last June. Abbotsford, B.C. native Nick Taylor ended the tournament in a tie for 39th place at 4-under par. Taylor won last year's event by four strokes over Kevin Streelman. This was another wild chase on a crisp, breezy day along the Pacific, and Jordan Spieth went from leading to lagging. He went from a two-shot lead to a three-shot deficit through six holes, going from the leading character to a support role. Spieth birdied the last two holes for a 70 to tie for third with Patrick Cantlay (68). Maverick McNealy, who played at Stanford and once lived in a house near the 15th green at Pebble Beach, made five birdies over his last eight holes for a 66 and was tied for the lead after his eagle putt on the 18th stopped inches away. Berger was in the group behind him, and fired a fairway metal into the heart of the 18th green, 30 feet away. He only needed two putts for birdie to win, and instead finished with a flair. “That was the best putt I've ever hit in my life,” Berger said. Berger finished at 18-under 270 for his fourth career victory. Spieth finished in the top four for the second week in a row, a strong sign that his game is coming back after a drought that dates to his 2017 British Open victory at Royal Birkdale. The real heartache belonged to Nate Lashley. Lashley, playing in the final group with Spieth, nearly holed his wedge on the 11th for a tap-in birdie that took him to 16 under and leading by one shot. He was tied with Berger with three holes to play when Lashley went long on the 16th hole. He pitched out to 12 feet, missed the par putt and then missed the next two putts from the 3-foot range. That gave him a triple bogey from which he could not recovery. A field that featured only three players from the top 20 in the world got one of them as a winner — Berger, who was outside the top 100 in the world when golf returned last June as he tried to come back from injuries. Cantlay again was vexed by the Pebble Beach greens. He had five putts from inside the 15-foot range on the back nine, most looking as though they had a chance. Berger hit 4-iron from 229 yards to 20 feet and rolled in the eagle putt on the par-5 second hole to catch Spieth early, and he followed with an aggressive drive that left a flip wedge to 5 feet for birdie on No. 3. He had three eagle putts on the day, narrowly missing a 10-foot attempt on the sixth hole. Lashley quietly moved into contention with so much attention on Spieth. Cantlay was never too far away. McNealy showed up late with his 31 on the back nine. “I had the adrenaline pumping coming down the stretch there and feelings that I hadn’t really felt on the golf course in a little while, trying to close this out and give myself a chance,” McNealy. Ultimately, it was Berger in position to win and he delivered an eagle he won't soon forget. Doug Ferguson, The Associated Press
Sabres coach Ralph Krueger marked his return to practice Sunday with an upbeat but cautionary message following a 10-day bout with what he called “moderately severe symptoms” of COVID-19. “Definitely a time to realize how lethal this COVID is,” the 61-year-old Krueger said, while expressing relief his wife hasn’t been infected. “I’m feeling quite well but, of course, scarred by the experience.” The first month of the NHL's pandemic-shortened season has been a bumpy one. The Sabres are among eight teams that paused their seasons, and 35 games have been postponed. From Jan. 13 through Saturday, 120 players from 26 of 31 teams have spent at least one day on the COVID-19 list. Some tested positive, others were identified as close contacts and a few had to quarantine after travelling from another country. Buffalo is set to return from a 15-day break by hosting the New York Islanders on Monday. The Colorado Avalanche resumed play at Vegas on Sunday. Minnesota and New Jersey are scheduled to return Tuesday, while the Philadelphia Flyers, who currently have seven players on the NHL COVID-19 list, are on pause until at least Thursday. The NHL completed last season's playoffs in tightly secured bubbles in Toronto and Edmonton, Alberta. Without those, outbreaks were considered inevitable. “This is the new normal, unfortunately,” Golden Knights forward Mark Stone said. “I think you’re a little bit naïve to think we were going to go through a whole season without one guy testing positive. I think now we’re learning as a group and as a league.” The NBA had a three-week head start on the NHL, and after an initial rash of postponements and more than 20 positive cases, the NBA has had just 13 players test positive since the NHL began play. What’s in question is how quickly the NHL addressed concerns before enhancing its safety protocols twice over the past two weeks, including the introduction of game-day rapid testing for players, staff and on-ice officials. The tipping point coincided with the Sabres hosting New Jersey for a two-game series on Jan. 30 and 31, when the league allowed the second game to be played after two players were added to the Devils' COVID-19 list following Buffalo's 4-3 shootout win. New Jersey, which peaked with a league-high 19 players on the list, had its season paused a day later. The Sabres then had as many as nine players sidelined at once, plus Krueger. The NHL had 22 players on the COVID-19 list on Jan. 30, and that number ballooned to a season-high 59 on Friday. The number dropped to 45 on Saturday, its first decrease since Jan. 29. Krueger questioned the NHL’s decision to proceed with the second game of the Sabres-Devils series by calling it “a rough weekend,” but he’s praised the league for how it has responded since. “I’m happy the NHL has been as constructive as possible in learning from the experience that we had,” Krueger said. “So it seems to make it worthwhile.” Sabres forward Taylor Hall believes the league has learned from what happened. “This is everyone’s first time going through this, and there’s going to be mistakes that are not on purpose,” said Hall, who tested positive but was asymptomatic while spending 10 days in isolation before being cleared on Saturday. “We’re all trying our best here. And I don’t think anyone deserves more blame than anyone else.” The decision to add rapid tests came after Vegas forward Tomas Nosek was allowed to play the first two periods against Anaheim on Tuesday, before being pulled as a result of a positive test. Rapid tests return results within a half hour and augment the PCR daily tests which were already taking place. Though more accurate, PCR tests require a 12-24 hour turnaround. “The more information we have, the quicker it is, the better off everybody is,” Vegas coach Peter DeBoer said. “The one thing I can take comfort in is I know the NHL is putting the players’ safety first. But this is a messy, messy thing we’re dealing with.” The St. Louis Blues are the only U.S.-based team to not have a player land on the COVID-19 list, with the other four based in Canada: Calgary, Montreal, Ottawa and Toronto. And yet, the vagaries of the coronavirus don’t diminish fears of a Canadian team being affected. “This thing is so uncontrollable, and you don’t really know where it’s coming from,” Oilers captain Connor McDavid said. “I think a lot of it is just flat-out luck.” McDavid spoke hours before the Oilers placed forward Jesse Puljujarvi on their COVID-19 list, before he was removed two days later. In Buffalo, Krueger is taking a day-at-a-time approach in determining when he’ll return, with assistant Steve Smith set to take over on an interim basis. Smith can appreciate how quickly situations can change based on the daily COVID-19 results that pop up in his inbox. “Every morning, I have a pit in my stomach wondering whether it’s going to be my day,” Smith said. “The first thing I do is I look at my phone and see whether it’s positive or negative from the day before. I look for the green button, and when I’m green, I’m a happy guy.” ___ AP Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno and AP Sports Writer Dave Campbell contributed to this report. ___ More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports John Wawrow, The Associated Press