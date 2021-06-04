Protesters Gather After Officers Shoot and Kill Suspect in Minneapolis

Protesters gathered in the Uptown area of Minneapolis on the night of June 3-4, after US Marshals said a murder suspect was shot and killed by law enforcement officers.

According to The Star Tribune, the shooting was at the top of a parking lot on West Lake Street and South Fremont Avenue. Citing the Marshals Service, the paper said a number of agencies were involved in the operation, including officers from the Hennepin, Anoka and Ramsey County sheriff’s offices and the Department of Homeland Security.

Footage captured by Rebecca Brannon shows the police presence as protesters gathered, and fires burning at the intersection of Girard Avenue South and West Lake Street in Uptown. Credit: Rebecca Brannon via Storyful