Protesters Gather in Khartoum as Prime Minister Reinstated in Deal With Military
Protesters took to the streets in Khartoum, Sudan, on Sunday, November 21, after Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok was reinstated following his arrest by the military on October 25.
Hamdok signed a deal with military leaders on November 21 to head a technocratic, transitional government until elections can be held.
Video filmed by Twitter user @ThawragySD shows protesters chanting and waving flags in Khartoum.
The Central Committee of Sudan Doctors said at least one person, a boy aged 16, was killed by gunfire during the protest. A number of people were wounded, they said. Credit: @ThawragySD via Storyful