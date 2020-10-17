Protesters Gather in Bangkok as Authorities Shutter Mass Transit

Thai protesters rallied in central Bangkok for the fourth day running on October 17, flouting a government lockdown to call for reforms in the country.

This footage was taken at a mass transit station in the Lat Phrao area, one of three locations where protesters convened on Saturday. According to local reports, the BTS Skytrain was shut down from 3pm until midnight. Passengers here can be seen blocked from entering the station. Some chant, and hold up a three finger gesture associated with the protest movement.

Among the demands of protesters are the resignation of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and a fresh constitution. Some demonstrators have called for reforms of the country’s system of monarchy — a risky position in Thailand, where criticism of the monarchy is criminalized. Credit: @lemyanahbarn via Storyful