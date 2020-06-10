Protesters Flood Seattle City Hall and Call for Mayor to Resign

Demonstrators flooded Seattle City Hall, Washington, on June 9, to protest police brutality and racism while also calling for the city’s mayor to resign.

In this video, protesters can be heard chanting “black lives matter” while several also hold placards that read “Durkan must go.”

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan had been criticized for her leadership during ongoing protests for racial justice in the city. City council members voiced frustrations with the police response to protests on Monday, local media reported. Credit: @pashtounicus via Storyful