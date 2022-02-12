Protesters Face Police at Ambassador Bridge as Authorities Move to Clear Blockade

Ontario authorities moved to clear a protest blockade of the Ambassador Bridge between Windsor, Ontario, and Detroit, Michigan, as it entered its sixth day on Saturday, February 12.

The moves came after an Ontario Superior Court injunction prohibiting obstruction of the bridge, which is the busiest land border crossing between the US and Canada.

The injunction, which came into effect at 7 pm ET on Friday, stated that people were prohibited from “impeding or blocking access to the Ambassador Bridge and indirect or direct approaching roadways and access points” for 10 days.

People remained at liberty to engage in a peaceful, lawful, and safe protest that did not impede or block access to the Ambassador Bridge and approaching roadways, the injunction stated.

Aerial footage posted by Brendan Gutenschwager on Saturday morning shows a standoff near the bridge as police move in to disperse protesters, Gutenschwager said.

On Friday, Ontario Premier Doug Ford declared a provincial state of emergency in response to the ongoing “Freedom Convoy” protests that have also affected border crossings in Coutts, Alberta, and Emerson, Manitoba. Credit: Brendan Gutenschwager via Storyful