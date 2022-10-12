Protesters Disrupt LA City Council Meeting, Call for Resignations Following Leaked Comments

Protesters disrupted a Los Angeles City Council meeting on Tuesday, October 11, and called for the resignation of council members involved in a leaked audio recording in which the Los Angeles Times said racist remarks were made.

During a conversation recorded in October 2021, the LA Times reported former council president Nury Martinez had said a white council member handled his young Black son as though he were an “accessory” and referred to him as “Parece changuito” or “like a monkey.”

Martinez announced she was taking a leave of absence on Tuesday, having stepped down from her post as council president on Monday, the LA Times reported.

Council members Kevin de León and Gil Cedillo, who are facing calls for their resignations over the recording, were both in the chamber for the meeting on Tuesday but left the room, CBS Los Angeles said.

Referring to the leaked audio, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said US President Joe Biden was “glad to see that one of the participants in that conversation has resigned, but they all should. He believes that they all should resign.”

“The language that was used and tolerated during that conversation was unacceptable and it was appalling. They should all step down,” Jean-Pierre said. Credit: Adrian Riskin via Storyful