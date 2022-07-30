Protesters Demonstrate During Funeral of People Killed in Clashes with UN

Protesters demonstrated during a wake in the streets of Butembo, Democratic Republic of the Congo, on July 29, after several people were killed in clashes with UN peacekeepers.

Footage from Tryphene Mukemba shows a large crowd of people moving through the street while carrying several coffins.

Local media reported that nine coffins were carried through the streets and given an improvised wake at the VGH roundabout after local officials said that 20 people were killed and 52 wounded in clashes between protesters and UN peacekeepers.

The protesters were later dispersed by police and soldiers, who confiscated the coffins according to reports. Credit: Tryphene Mukemba via Storyful