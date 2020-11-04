Protesters in DC 'Demand Democracy' as Election Remains Undecided

Anti-Trump demonstrators marching in Washington DC called on people to “defend democracy” and for all votes to be counted as presidential election results rolled in on Wednesday, November 4.

Activists with ShutDownDC, Extinction Rebellion DC, and Sunrise Movement DC led the march to the headquarters of the Republican National Committee. Footage from from journalist Candice Bernd shows marchers chanting “Trump lies, democracy dies.”

On Tuesday night, protesters clashed in Washington, with reports of a stabbing and other physical altercations. Credit: Candice Bernd via Storyful