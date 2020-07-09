Protesters Dance in Front of Police in Belgrade

A moment of levity if not of social distancing was captured during violent protests in Belgrade on July 8 as some of those protesting danced in a conga line in front of police.

The day before, protesters stormed the Serbian parliament, after President Aleksandar Vucic announced new coronavirus restrictions, including a weekend curfew.

On July 8, police guarding the parliament building were bombarded with objects by an angry crowd.

Speaking after the protests, Vucic said the country’s emergency coronavirus council would meet again on July 9 to discuss the measures. He said he would advise that a curfew not be introduced.

The person who recorded this video said “students had a loudspeaker and they just decided to have fun in front of the police.” Credit: @milakovigor via Storyful