Protesters Clash With Russian Troops in Melitopol

Protesters in the Russian-controlled Ukrainian city of Melitopol clashed with Russian troops on Sunday, footage posted on Monday, March 14 showed.

This footage, filmed by Maxim Kryukov, shows scenes in the city on Sunday afternoon. It was the second day that Melitopol residents took to the streets to protest the alleged abduction of the city’s mayor, Ivan Fedorov, on Friday.

The incident was raised to the United Nations by Ukraine’s Ambassador, Sergiy Kyslytsya, in an address to the UN Security Council, when he told the Russian delegate: “If you are really connected to Moscow, please ask Moscow to release the kidnapped mayor of the city of Melitopol.”

On Saturday, Melitopol’s new Russian-picked mayor, Galina Danilchenko, urged locals to adjust to a “new reality” in a video message. Credit: Maxim Kryukov via Storyful