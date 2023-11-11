Protesters Chant 'You're Not British Anymore' At Police in Central London

Police said they detained a “large group of counter protesters” on the day of a pro-Palestinian march in London on Saturday, November 11.

London’s Metropolitan Police service said officers “faced aggression from counter protesters” who have gathered in “significant numbers” in Central London ahead of the planned demonstration.

The counter protesters “threw bottles and other missiles” at police officers who attempted to engage with them, the Metropolitan Police said.

The Met said one person was arrested for an assault on a police officer, and a second for possession of a controlled substance.

This footage shows protesters chanting “you’re not British anymore” at police officers near the Cenotaph memorial just before 11 am on Saturday.

Protesters opposed to the pro-Palestine march, including Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, known better as Tommy Robinson, had planned to show up to oppose the march. Credit: Inayat Bunglawala via Storyful