Protesters Chant 'Shame' Outside Nevada Governor's Mansion During 'Reopen Nevada' Protest

Armed police blocked protesters from getting too close to the Nevada governor’s mansion in Carson City on Saturday, May 2, during a “reopen Nevada” demonstration.

The group chanted “shame” and “we are open” outside the mansion, where Governor Steve Sisolak resides. Nevada’s statewide stay-at-home order was due to remain in place until May 15, according to local reports.

This video posted by Joel Beck shows the protesters chanting, and one man shouting “are you going to shoot us” at armed law enforcement personnel. Beck is running for Nevada’s 2nd Congressional District. Credit: Joel Beck via Storyful