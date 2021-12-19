Protesters in Brussels March Against Covid Restrictions

Protesters gathered in Brussels on Sunday, December 19, to oppose coronavirus measures imposed by the Belgian government, as nations across Europe tighten restrictions in light of the omicron variant.

This footage, filmed and posted to Twitter by Semita Salutis, shows protestors marching along a central street in Brussels, carrying signs, including one that reads “I will not comply.”

The Belgian protest comes one day after similar protests in other European capitals including Paris and London.

According to local media, 13 arrests were made before the march began, with tensions escalating later in the day between authorities and protestors. A total of 55 people were arrested. Credit: Semita Salutis via Storyful