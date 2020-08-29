Protesters Block Police Vehicle During Washington Rally

Thousands protested racism and police brutality in Washington, DC, on August 28, the 57th anniversary of Rev Martin Luther King Jr’s “I Have a Dream” speech.

A large crowd gathered around the Lincoln Memorial to hear from several speakers about racial injustice, including King’s eldest son, Martin Luther King III, who emphasized the need to vote.

Footage shows protesters blocking the path of a police vehicle during the rally. Credit: Raws Media via Storyful