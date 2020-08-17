Protesters Arrested as Seattle Police Declare Demonstration a Riot

At least 18 arrests were made as protesters and police clashed during an anti-police-union march in Seattle, Washington, on Sunday, August 16, local media reported.

At least three officers were injured. One of the injured officers was hospitalized, authorities said.

The march began at around 7 pm in the International District, and at 10 pm “someone in the crowd set off a large explosive and attempted to break a police vehicle window,” a police blotter post said. Police then ordered protesters to disperse.

“Individuals in the crowd began throwing rocks and bottles at officers. Multiple explosives were thrown toward officers,” the post said. Police ultimately declared the march a riot.

This footage shows the march, and the standoff between officers and protesters. Credit: Alexa Villatoro via Storyful