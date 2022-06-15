Protesters Against Rwanda Policy Gather in Brighton, England

Protesters opposed to the Rwanda policy gathered outside a conference center in Brighton, England, where the UNISON public-service trade union was holding their National Delegate Conference on June 14.

The demonstration was in response to the British government’s plan to deport undocumented migrants to Rwanda, where they could claim asylum, and would remain if approved.

This footage shows protesters outside the Brighton Centre holding signs that read “No to Rwanda deportations. Stop the flights.” An inflatable raft, representing the dangerous plight of refugees who cross the English Channel, sat on the sidewalk.

Clergy members, the Prince of Wales, and Human Rights Watch are among the critics of the policy proposed by Boris Johnson’s Conservative administration. Credit: Simon Hannah via Storyful