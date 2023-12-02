Protester self-immolates near Atlanta's Israeli consulate

STORY: A protester with a Palestinian flag self-immolated outside the Israeli consulate in Atalanta, Georgia, on Friday.

Police say he’s in critical condition.

Authorities say he used gasoline in front of the building, just after 12pm.

Police Chief Darin Schierbaum:

“This was likely an act of extreme political protest.”

A security guard tried to intervene but was injured, according to police.

"Both individuals sustained burns, the security guard was burned on his wrist as well as his leg."

Israel’s consul general to the southeastern U.S. told ABC News: “We are saddened to learn of the self-immolation at the entrance to the office building. It is tragic to see the hate and incitement toward Israel expressed in such a horrific way. The sanctity of life is our highest value.”

The Israel-Hamas conflict has prompted hundreds of protests and rallies across the U.S., both in support of Palestinians as well as Israel.

The incident came as Israel resumed its military operations against Hamas on Friday.

Israel has vowed to crush Hamas after the militant group attacked southern Israel on October 7, killing 1,200 people and taking hostages.

And Palestinian officials say over 15,000 Gazans have been killed by Israel’s retaliatory attacks.