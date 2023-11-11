Protester Climbs Flag Pole During Palestine Demonstrations in Manhattan

A massive, pro-Palestine protest marched through New York City on Friday, November 10.

This footage, filmed by Katie Smith, shows someone climbing a flag pole as police and protesters clash on East 43rd Street in Manhattan.

Other videos posted on social media shows a protester scaling the same pole and tearing down American flags.

Protesters marched from Columbus Circle to Times Square, and were seen outside the New York Times building in Midtown. Protesters threw fake blood on the exterior doors of the New York Times building, video shows.

A handful of counter-protesters were seen. Credit: Katie Smith via Storyful