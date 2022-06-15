  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Prospects the Raptors should target at No. 33 in the 2022 NBA Draft

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Toronto Raptors
    Toronto Raptors
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Amit Mann is joined by NBA Draft analyst Richard Stayman to discuss prospects the Toronto Raptors shouldn't pass on if they're available at #33 in the 2022 NBA Draft. Full episode looking at potential second-round steals and more is available on the “Raptors Over Everything” podcast feed.

Video Transcript

AMIT MANN: So let's start really strong with this one, factoring in what you think other teams are going to do, factoring in what you think the Raptors need from a weakness perspective. Who do you think they're going to get with the 33rd pick?

RICHARD STAYMAN: I think it's Jaylin Williams from Arkansas. And not to get your hopes up but with the Jaylen Williams in Santa Clara that won the combine and solidified himself as a top 20 pick. But Jaylin Williams from Arkansas is the guy who I think he fits the bill. He's 6'10". But doesn't have super long arms, only a 7' 1" wingspan, 7' 2", something like that.

But very just strong IQ defender. Knows how to play. I think actually one of the best traits about him. He's not an above the rim rim protector, where he's not going to be blocking dunks. He's not going to be blocking a ton of shots. But he alters a ton.

And one weird little thing, you don't hear about this much, but I know this is a Toronto podcast. This will get a lot of love. But Jaylin Williams loves taking charges. I know there's a famous Raptor that loved doing that too. And in a form, that is kind of rim protection in a way because you're just taking away shots at the rim. And Jaylin Williams does that probably better than any player in this class that's 6' 10".

But on top of that, if you look at the ball skills, he has developed. He has chances to develop a one dribble attack closeout, potential to shoot, and he's a really good passer. Just jack of all trades, master of none. And I think Toronto is almost a perfect landing spot for him.

AMIT MANN: The Raptors, they just need a bit more rim protection. And is he the guy? Maybe not, but another way you can go is that do you add like a seven footer or do you add another person who is going to be able to get into your system, who's going to be able to kind of right off the get go be a fit? And he's a name that really does pop out.

Like he's got that basketball IQ on both ends of the court. He's stronger than he looks, that's for sure. And the athleticism really does pop. The drawing of the charges is one that I actually wrote down myself, because I'm like, I mean, what more do you want? You're going to see him like get out underneath the landing. And he's going to be able to take charges, just like we saw the great Kyle Lowry do once upon a time.

And he's just like a winning player. That's what kind sticks out to me. And when I think of Masai Ujiri, what he wants, I could see him looking at Jaylin Williams and having that conversation with him. And just thinking that this guy is going to do whatever it takes to win games. And it's kind of a cliche thing to talk about, but you kind of see it in his game that it's just like a pedal to the metal, whatever it takes to win games, he's going to do it.

RICHARD STAYMAN: Yeah. And there's a reason Arkansas-- I mean, they got a staff recruiting class. But I think if you asked Eric Musselman, their coach, what they would rather have, like in some regards of like one of the many top freshmen or Jaylin Williams, I think he would say Jaylin Williams.

It's nuts. Like he would be a contender for player of the year next year in the NCAA. Like he's going to breakout as a rookie pretty much. Instead of having that huge NCAA breakout, he's going to do-- just take a jump in the NBA. I think it's almost pretty certain. I mean, you look at the flashes and I think the upside is very realistic and attainable.

AMIT MANN: Do you think there's a chance that he won't be there at 33?

RICHARD STAYMAN: Well, I hope if Dallas keeps the pick, which I personally don't think they will, I would love to see him there or in Orlando at 32 if they don't take Chet. But ultimately I think those are the biggest roadblocks in getting him there. I think there's a very strong chance. And like I said, I mean, 20 through 40 is just a jumble. Like everybody's on the same tier. So of course, you asked 15 different teams there's going to be tons of different guys just at that 33 spot. There probably no two teams that have the same 33rd ranked player.

AMIT MANN: Looking at his stats, he averaged almost a double double at 10.9 points, 9.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists. Field goal percentage 46.1%. And then 3 point percentage, which I'm sure the Raptors will happily tinker with and develop, he shot 23.9% from 3. But he's willing shooter. He's not afraid to take them, which is half the battle. He's got the confidence to do it.

That's a good one. That's a very good one. But if he isn't there or if maybe they decide to go a different route, who do you think are some of the other names that the Raptors could end up taking?

RICHARD STAYMAN: Yeah, there's a high upside player. There's a couple of them I actually really like. I think one of them has become a draft darling, a draft Twitter darling. The other is somebody who everybody soured and I'll start with the high one and that's Bryce McGowens out of Nebraska. 6' 6", 6' 7", creator. A really good athlete. Has the potential to just be an all around the offensive player.

His defense, really rough, has a long ways to go. Obviously we opened this podcast with talking about the Raptors' defense. Maybe you could swing that both ways. Maybe they teach him how to play, because he's very raw, or maybe that's a fatal flaw for them and they're like, no, we don't want to touch him.

The other one is Jean Montero from the Overtime Elite. He's somebody who-- he's 19 I think. He's still very young. And he's just a good guard creator for himself and others.

AMIT MANN: Those are good ones. Let me hear what you think about some of these. So Max Christie for one.

RICHARD STAYMAN: Yeah, I liked him earlier in the year. I have begun to sour on him as I watched him more and more. I would watch him take these-- I think his shot a slow. Catch and shoot, it's like OK and he has good touch. But you look at he takes a pump fake, dribbles once, the defender is never out of the play because it takes so long to get in the motion. It's a clean shot, it's just very slow.

AMIT MANN: What about Dalen Terry?

RICHARD STAYMAN: I would probably take the swing on him because of the same reasoning I said for Jaylin Williams at that breakout that would happen in college.

AMIT MANN: Yeah.

RICHARD STAYMAN: He's going to have a jump in the NBA. I think the jump shot is realistic. Honestly, he almost has a lot of shades of Scottie Barnes in a way, that's 6' 7" guard. I think they would like him.

AMIT MANN: He reminds me a bit of Delon Wright, but he has potential to be a little bit better because he's got that size and the passing flashes are there. But he's willing to-- he's got his head up, he's looking around for cutters. And I think of him as like a future 15, 5, and 5 kind of player if he's able to figure out his scoring. When it comes to the combine, he was first among guards in standing reach, second among guards in wingspan. So that's kind of screaming Raptors right there.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Monte Morris on the block?

    With Denver having acquired the No. 30 pick, league sources expect the Nuggets will target a point guard such as Gonzaga ball-handler Andrew Nembhard. Denver has engaged various teams in trade conversations regarding Monte Morris, the sturdy reserve ...

  • Bulls exploring the trade market for Nikola Vucevic

    Meanwhile, the Bulls remain invested in finding the optimal frontcourt lynchpin to pair with LaVine and DeRozan. Chicago continues to explore the trade market for two-time All-Star center Nikola Vucevic, sources said. It has registered interest in ...

  • FIFA to announce 2026 World Cup US sites, paring from 17

    As FIFA prepares to announce the 2026 World Cup sites on Thursday — and make high-profile cuts — Alan Rothenberg thought back to when stadiums were picked for the 1994 tournament he headed in the United States. “They gave the rights to the host country, and the host country basically ran the whole thing,” he said. Seventeen stadiums in 16 areas remained in contention to be among 10-12 selected from the U.S. for the tournament, which will be co-hosted with Mexico and Canada.

  • Photo shows Vice President Mike Pence, family in hiding on Jan. 6: ABC News Exclusive

    A new photo obtained exclusively by ABC News shows then-Vice President Mike Pence and his family in hiding after rioters broke into the Capitol on Jan. 6 and he was evacuated from the Senate floor. ABC News is publishing the image for the first time on the eve of the House Jan. 6 committee's hearing Thursday focused on former President Donald Trump's pressure campaign against Pence. In it, Pence can be seen with members of his family -- second lady Karen Pence, his brother, Rep. Greg Pence and his daughter -- in the vice president's ceremonial office just steps from the Senate floor.

  • Minkah Fitzpatrick signs new 5-year deal with Steelers, becomes highest-paid safety in NFL history

    Fitzpatrick, 25, had his first year with over 100 total tackles in 2021, amassing 124 — 45 more than his 2020 total.

  • Don't be duped by doomsayers, JPMorgan says — the S&P 500 will rebound to 4,900. Here are 3 stocks it's using to bet on a bounce

    Anyone positioning their portfolio for a recession could be making a big mistake.

  • Mountcastle and Hays homer in Orioles' 6-5 victory over Blue Jays

    TORONTO — Control issues and the long ball proved to be the undoing for Blue Jays starter Yusei Kikuchi on Tuesday night. The Baltimore Orioles took advantage of his uneven performance for a 6-5 victory at Rogers Centre. Kikuchi (2-3) issued four walks and gave up two homers over four-plus innings. "He just needs to throw strikes," said Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo. "It's kind of tough to play behind somebody when he's (throwing) too many non-competitive pitches. "Of course believe me, afte

  • Best-on-best Stanley Cup Final should be savoured for its rarity

    The Tampa Bay Lightning and Colorado Avalanche square off in the Stanley Cup Final as the consensus two best teams in hockey and for that, we should be grateful.&nbsp;

  • Sebastian Vettel questions whether he should quit F1 over climate change

    Vettel said he is a “hypocrite” for dovetailing his environmental campaign while continuing to race in F1.

  • Willis opts to retire from Colts, pursue ministry

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Khari Willis found there was more to life than football. So on Tuesday, the Indianapolis Colts' promising 26-year-old starting safety surprised many by retiring to join the ministry. “I am both humbled and excited to pursue the holy call that God has for my life which brings me much joy and purpose,” Willis wrote in his announcement on Twitter. “Thank you all for the support over the years.” Indy seemed to have an inkling Willis considered leaving when it excused him from the

  • Turbide toughs it out in pool to win world title

    MADEIRÃ, Portugal — Don't call Nicolas-Guy Turbide an overnight success. But feel free to call the Quebec City athlete a world champion. Making his fourth career appearance at Madeira, the longtime national team standout finally reached the top of the world championship podium on Wednesday thanks to a triumph in the men’s 100-metre backstroke S13 at the Penteada Olympic Swimming Complex. Turbide claimed silver in his favourite event at last summer’s Paralympic Games in Tokyo and at the 2019 Worl

  • Raptors win NBA title: Best postgame comments on 3-year anniversary

    On the 3-year anniversary of the Raptors winning their franchise's first championship, we look back at the comments from Kawhi Leonard, Pascal Siakam, Kyle Lowry, Nick Nurse and Fred VanVleet from June 13, 2019 after Toronto defeated Golden State in Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

  • Minister St-Onge announces creation of Sport Canada athletes commission

    Canada's sport minister Pascale St-Onge emphasized once again that the athlete voice is critical in changing the sports culture in this country. St-Onge announced a couple of safe-sport initiatives on Sunday, including the creation of an athlete advisory committee within Sport Canada to amplify athlete voices. The minister said participation with the new Office of the Integrity Commissioner (OSIC), which will become operational on Monday, will gradually become mandatory for all national sport or

  • U.S. Open turns focus from Saudi money to golf's toughest test

    BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — The U.S. Open isn't the only American major that has felt like an afterthought, lost among chatter and innuendo about topics unrelated to birdies and bogeys. Golf was no longer the primary concern going into the 1990 PGA Championship at Shoal Creek in Alabama. The club founder had said Shoal Creek would not be pressured into accepting a Black member. Corporate sponsors began to withdraw TV advertising, protests were planned and Shoal Creek extended membership to a Black i

  • Avs' Bednar longs to swap spots with Lightning's Cooper

    DENVER (AP) — Jared Bednar is four wins shy of becoming hockey's first head coach to win the Kelly Cup, the Calder Cup and the Stanley Cup. “Yeah, well, I mean, my focus is on this cup. I want to add it, I want our team to finish the job,” Bednar said as he primed the Colorado Avalanche to face the two-time defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning in a star-studded Stanley Cup Final. Bednar isn't necessarily one to go down memory lane, not when there's a wide-open highway to hockey heaven ahead. H

  • Why Andrei Vasilevskiy is the Stanley Cup Final's x-factor

    If there's one big advantage in the Stanley Cup Final, it's the Lightning's Conn Smythe-calibre netminder.

  • Winnipeg brewery offers Barry Trotz free beer for life if he coaches Jets

    A local brewery has vowed that coveted free-agent coach Barry Trotz will never go thirsty if he signs on to coach his hometown Jets.

  • Corey Conners wins Rivermead Cup low Canadian at RBC Canadian Open

    TORONTO — Corey Conners won a trophy at the RBC Canadian Open for the first time of his career. But it's not the one he really wanted. Conners, from Listowel, Ont., fired an 8-under 62 in the final round of the Canadian Open on Sunday, finishing sixth on the leaderboard at 12-under par. He was awarded the Rivermead Cup as the lowest Canadian at the national men's championship as Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland won the title for a second time. During the awards ceremony Golf Canada CEO Laurence

  • Matt Murray debate speaks to wider goaltending conundrum in Toronto

    While wondering if Matt Murray is a viable option between the pipes, Maple Leaf fans should also consider the wider questions concerning the position after the departure of goalie coach Steve Briere, the increasingly likely exit of Jack Campbell and the always uncertain future of Petr Mrazek.

  • 11-year-old spelling bee champ brings home bronze from national competition

    New Brunswick's 11-year-old spelling whiz is bringing home a trophy, a medal and a cash prize. Austin He of Quispamsis was the only New Brunswicker to compete in Spelling Bee of Canada in Toronto this weekend, and he's bringing home the bronze. "It was fun. I liked the actual spelling part, and I didn't realize time went by so fast," he said in an interview from his Toronto hotel room Monday. Over the course of the seven-hour competition, Austin correctly spelled the words supersede, spurrier, p