Prospective Olympians need to decide how badly they want to go to Beijing
It looks like the NHLPA will have to make the difficult decision of whether or not to attend the Olympics in Beijing.
It looks like the NHLPA will have to make the difficult decision of whether or not to attend the Olympics in Beijing.
Zach Collaros' TD strike to Darvin Adams in overtime earned the Blue Bombers a thrilling 33-25 Grey Cup win over the Tiger-Cats.
UEFA will have to redo the Champions League draw for the round of 16 after mistakingly placing Manchester United's name into the wrong pot.
No rookie has made a bigger impact than Micah Parsons.
Aaron Rodgers has been honest this season. With a few exceptions.
Canada's junior men's hockey team runs the gamut from seasoned pros to a 16-year-old.
The addition of a few abilities have changed the complexion of Gary Trent Jr.'s game as a whole.
The Packers QB may need surgery.
A powerful moment in Denver.
Andy Behrens offers up a trio of pickups to make in Week 15, for the first round of the fantasy football playoffs.
Taysom Hill is an ordinary NFL quarterback, but his rushing chops turn him into fantasy football royalty. He's one of Scott Pianowski's top Week 14 winners.
Durant didn't appreciate a Hawks fan chirping at him from courtside on Friday.
Former coach turned analyst John Tortorella made more waves on ESPN, suggesting Trevor Zegras's remarkable assist was bad for the game. Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie explain why that's wildly incorrect.
The first ever Yahoo Fantasy live final didn’t disappoint, with the DFS contest going down to the wire. Ultimately, a game going to overtime decided the $100K grand prize.
From a guaranteed win to guaranteed warm benches, the Cowboys are going hard this week.
Verstappen got to restart directly behind Hamilton for the final lap after a late reversal of course by race officials.
Toronto said goodbye to Robbie Ray and Marcus Semien, but made some solid investments in its pitching corps.
For Everett Fitzhugh, showing up for the Seattle community means more than just lending his voice on game day.
Seeing the Patriots as an underdog is a bit of a jolt.
The Cardinals dominated the first meeting against the Rams.
Priti Shah had no doubt in her mind that her Winnipeg Blue Bombers would take home the Grey Cup Sunday night. "I was nauseous," Shah said in an interview at Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton after the Blue Bombers beat the Tiger-Cats 33-25 in a thrilling overtime win. Shah has been a Bomber fan for decades, ever since her dad took her to a game and taught her the game. The team feels like family, she says. Shah witnessed Winnipeg history Sunday as the Bombers won their second straight Grey Cup for t