Prosecutors charge man with reckless homicide in 1990 cold case
Advances in DNA technology helped Milwaukee police and prosecutors file criminal charges in a 1990 homicide case.
Advances in DNA technology helped Milwaukee police and prosecutors file criminal charges in a 1990 homicide case.
The mother of Macon woman killed three years ago in a shooting stood in court Monday and asked the man who took her daughter’s life to apologize.
Alex Murdaugh's sister-in-law testified Tuesday in his double murder trial that she thought it was odd that he didn't seem scared in the weeks after his son Paul and wife Maggie were killed at their South Carolina home. Marian Proctor told jurors her family was distraught after the killings. “He did not know who it was, but he thought whoever had done it had thought about it a really long time,” Proctor said.
If that's not a romance confirmation, we don't know what it.
He lived his final days under “hellish conditions” in a bare cell, described as a dog kennel, at the Alabama jail, the lawsuit says.
A judge said he'll release three portions of a special grand jury's secret report into efforts to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia.
Videos have surfaced of Erdoğan on the campaign trail in 2019 boasting about a policy that allowed buildings to skirt earthquake protections.
Four Afghan boys have been arrested in connection with the alleged rape of a 15-year-old girl at a school in Dover.
Authorities said there was a confrontation before the shooting.
Video appears to show Russian convict beaten to death
WARNING: This article contains distressing details. Five days after a Laval transit bus smashed into a daycare, killing two children and injuring six, the second young victim has been identified. In a statement, the parents of Maëva David said they and her older brother and sister have lost "a ray of sunshine, who devoured life." "Overflowing with energy, she seemed to spend more time in the air than on the ground but she was able to be concentrated and calm during her activities," the letter fr
EDMONTON — Police in Edmonton say five men face charges in an auto theft ring where high-end trucks and SUVs were allegedly stolen for export overseas. Investigators began looking into a series of 14 auto thefts in late November of Dodge Ram TRX pickup trucks, Durangos and Jeeps valued at close to $1,680,000. Police say two of the stolen trucks were recovered from a shipping container in the city's west end, and four others were intercepted and recovered with the help of Canada Border Services A
TikTokAn Arkansas cop accused last summer of viciously beating a handcuffed man—the shocking scene caught on video by a horrified bystander—wiped his department-issued phone to destroy evidence that further implicated him, an FBI search warrant affidavit obtained by The Daily Beast alleges.Then-Crawford County Sheriff’s Deputy Levi Garrett White “performed a factory reset that erased all data” on his department-issued iPhone 11 Pro Max after he brutally assaulted a shackled Randal Ray Worcester,
On Thursday night, Michel Brown was working as a care aide in the triage waiting room at Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops when she heard a man swearing. Brown asked the man not to swear. She says the man got up to leave, and when he passed her, he turned around and allegedly punched her in the face. "I was in complete shock," said Brown, who has worked at the hospital for more than a year. "I had been sworn at many times, but I've never been punched in the face." Kamloops RCMP confirmed Camille
Roger Dale Davis Jr., who helped care for Moselle’s dogs, said water wouldn’t typically pool in the feed room, where Paul Murdaugh’s body was found.
"I’m proud that I stayed true to myself ... but I definitely don’t want to go through that in the future."
A RCMP officer shot a Calgary woman Sunday after she was allegedly involved in a struggle with the officer east of the city following a chase. According to an RCMP news release, the shooting happened near the intersection of Highway 564 and Range Road 245, about 17 kilometres northeast of Strathmore. An officer tried to arrest the woman and "an altercation occurred," the release states. The officer shot the woman multiple times. She was the only person in the vehicle. Emergency crews brought the
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan State University gunman was found with a note in his pocket indicating a threat to two New Jersey schools, the district's superintendent said Tuesday. Ewing Public Schools closed for the day, but it was later determined there was no threat to the district, Superintendent David Gentile said in a statement based on information from the Ewing Police Department. The gunman, Anthony McRae, had ties to Ewing Township but has not lived in the area for several yea
The police theory that Nicola Bulley fell into the River Wyre while walking her dog has been disputed by her friends and family.
Alun Kyte will be sentenced for the offences later in February.
Arriving by helicopter at hospital in the Turkish city of Adana, Emine Akgul is incredibly lucky to be alive. The 26-year-old teacher was rescued from a collapsed building more than 200 hours after the earthquake struck. Eight-month-old Birce, who fell five floors, is alive and recovering with her mother Nilay by her side.