Prosecutor: Former Cincinnati political candidate indicted on election fraud charges
Prosecutor: Former Cincinnati political candidate indicted on election fraud charges
Prosecutor: Former Cincinnati political candidate indicted on election fraud charges
The men were accused of working with Russia during the war. They helped Rudy Giuliani and the Trump campaign investigate Hunter Biden for the 2020 election.
The key defense witness had no idea when asked how much Trump is paying for his testimony.
The former US president sat with White at UFC 295 on Saturday, as the MMA promotion visited New York City
Tim Scott drops out, and Trump voices his worst desires | Opinion
(Bloomberg) -- Slumping badly in opinion polls, with voters angry about housing and inflation, Justin Trudeau is facing calls to leave, even from stalwarts of his own political party.Most Read from BloombergBiden, Xi Declare Progress After Concluding Four-Hour SummitIsrael Latest: Biden Defends Hospital Raid, Says Hamas UnbowedTrudeau Faces Calls to Exit With His Party Trailing in PollsSpaceX Weighs Spinning Off Starlink Via IPO as Soon as 2024Rolex, Patek Prices Hit Fresh Two-Year Lows: Subdial
A federal judge rejected Donald Trump's bid to add a new expert witness just two months before a trial addressing how much the former U.S. president owes for defaming the writer E. Jean Carroll, saying Trump "made his own bed" by waiting too long. Trump had claimed he would suffer "extreme prejudice" without a new damages expert for the scheduled Jan. 16, 2024, trial. He said he hadn't foreseen a need for one until after U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan, who oversees the case, on Oct. 5 excluded testimony from another expert.
NDP leader Jagmeet Singh became the second prominent Canadian politician to call out Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu for running what Singh describes as an “extremist government."
The leaker was a lawyer for Misty Hampton, a co-defendant in the case who once worked as a local election administrator.
Glenn Kirschner picked apart a central claim in the former president's newest move.
Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford, a Democrat, is investigating the plot, which has also drawn criminal scrutiny in Arizona, Georgia, and Michigan
Mao Zedong, the founder of the People’s Republic of China, was said to have observed “the guerrilla must swim in the people as the fish swims in the sea”.
Former President Trump told his supporters earlier this year he would be their “retribution” if reelected. He told supporters last week he would direct the Justice Department (DOJ) to investigate “every Marxist prosecutor in America.” And Trump over the weekend vowed to “root out … the radical-left thugs that live like vermin within the confines…
The former president went after the reality star while denying a new book’s claim about their White House meeting.
The Fox News host found common ground with the progressive senator over the GOP playground antics at the Capitol.
“Damn, he shouldn’t be president,” Biden said of his likely opponent in the 2024 election.
Their influence was seen in 2018, 2020 and 2022, and with each election conservative women seem to be rejecting the rightward lurch in their party.
DENVER (AP) — A Colorado judge on Wednesday heard closing arguments on whether former President Donald Trump is barred from the ballot by a provision of the U.S. Constitution that forbids those who “engaged in insurrection” from holding office. The hearing came on the heels of two losses elsewhere for advocates who are trying to remove Trump from the ballot under Section Three of the 14th Amendment, which bars from office those who swore an oath to uphold the U.S. Constitution and then “engaged
Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy announced a petition to oust Republican National Committee (RNC) Chair Ronna McDaniel from her post Wednesday, a week after he called for her to resign from behind his podium during the third GOP debate. “I am sick & tired of this Republican Establishment that has made us a party of…
House lawmakers abruptly went home after conservative hardliners retaliated over House Speaker Mike Johnson's continuing resolution.
ANKARA (Reuters) -A Turkish parliament commission put off a vote on Sweden's NATO membership bid on Thursday, again holding up expansion of the Western bloc after 18 months of delays that frustrated some allies and extracted some concessions. In May of last year, President Tayyip Erdogan raised objections to both Swedish and Finnish requests to join the military alliance. Turkey ratified Finland's bid in April but, along with NATO member Hungary, has kept Sweden waiting, demanding that Stockholm take more steps to crack down on what it sees as terrorists in its jurisdiction.