Prosecutor: Brown County man sentenced to prison in road rage incident
Prosecutor: Brown County man sentenced to prison in road rage incident
Prosecutor: Brown County man sentenced to prison in road rage incident
The teenage driver who killed Calgary police Sgt. Andrew Harnett can now be identified. He is Al Azan Shah Muhammad.According to his passenger, the motive to flee the traffic stop was because there were drugs in the vehicle, which Muhammad feared would be discovered.Muhammad was 17 years old at the time of the crime so a publication ban protected his identity under the Youth Criminal Justice Act (YCJA). Originally charged with first-degree murder, Muhammad was convicted of manslaughter after a t
A delegation of senior Portuguese police officers reportedly travelled from Lisbon to London earlier this year.
Vitali GossJankowski had to be physically restrained after a judge ordered him jailed while awaiting sentencing on charges related to the 2021 insurrection, authorities said.
The suspect was found at his home, officials say.
U.S. Department of JusticeA physical tussle broke out on Monday during a court hearing for Vitali GossJankowski, a 34-year-old man convicted of multiple Capitol Riot-related offenses, including attacking a cop. GossJankowski, a former student at D.C.’s Gallaudet University, was initially allowed to remain free as he awaited sentencing. However, U.S. District Court Judge Paul Friedman ruled Monday that he be locked up for his “extremely troubling” and “dangerous” doxxing of FBI employees on Insta
Hialeah PoliceA 13-year-old Florida boy is set to be tried as an adult after allegedly killing his mother as she slept next to his newborn baby sister, and then sending photos of the gruesome scene to his friends before calling for help. Derek Rosa faces life in prison if convicted of one count of first-degree murder in connection with the Oct. 12 death of his mother. After Rosa allegedly called 911 and confessed to the murder, police found the woman dead in her bedroom next to a crib where a 14
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A retired Republican state senator from North Dakota has been charged with traveling to Europe with the intent of paying for sex with a minor and with receiving images depicting child sexual abuse, according to a federal indictment unsealed Monday. Longtime state Sen. Ray Holmberg, 79, was arrested Monday and released after pleading not guilty to the charges in U.S. District Court in Fargo. His trial is set for Dec. 5. Prosecutors said in a statement that Holmberg repeatedl
An officer with the Surrey RCMP has pleaded guilty to three counts of breach of trust related to allegations that he abused his position to meet women.Cpl. Peter Leckie entered the surprise pleas during a brief court appearance on Monday morning, as a nine-day trial was scheduled to begin. Before his pleas, Leckie was facing several other charges, including sexual assault, fraud and unauthorized use of a computer. The B.C. Prosecution Service says the remaining charges will likely be stayed at s
An Alabama man has been indicted on federal charges that he threatened violence against a Georgia prosecutor and sheriff related to an investigation into former President Donald Trump. The indictment returned Oct. 25 and unsealed Monday accuses Arthur Ray Hanson II of Huntsville of leaving threatening voicemails for Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat on Aug. 6. Reached by phone Monday, Hanson, 59, said he is not guilty of the charges.
KHOUThe family of a pediatrician stabbed to death in Texas Saturday have spoken out about their heartbreak at the shocking and sudden loss of their loved one.Dr. Talat Jehan Khan, 52, died from multiple stab wounds after she was attacked as she sat at a picnic table at her apartment complex in Conroe. Miles Joseph Fridrich, 24, has been charged with her murder. A witness told KHOU that she heard Khan screaming at around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday and later saw EMTs battling in vain to save her life.
Lucy Clews had offered Thomas Grant a place to stay for Christmas before he stabbed and strangled her.
Police say two juveniles walked up to the man’s car while he was waiting for his shift to start and told him to get out.
Two people died and 19 others were injured during a street fight between two groups in Tampa's historic Ybor City district, police said.
Warning: This story contains distressing details.A Calgary man pleaded guilty to criminal negligence causing bodily harm in the case of his four-year-old stepdaughter, who suffered life-altering injuries.Tyler Laberge, 37, was handed a two-year prison term after prosecutor Aleksandra Simić and defence lawyer Yoav Niv presented a joint recommendation to Justice Anne Brown as part of a plea deal.CBC News has previously identified the child as Hannah in order to comply with a publication ban on her
The supermodel stripped down for her latest social media snap, just days before her highly anticipated costume reveal
The child’s mother was driving and the father was riding in the passenger seat, police said.
THORBURN, N.S. — Nova Scotia RCMP have arrested a suspect in an alleged axe attack in Thorburn, N.S., that left one person in serious condition. Police say they lifted an emergency alert after they took 61-year-old John Douglas Cress into custody. Earlier today police asked residents in the Thorburn area to shelter in place, as the suspect allegedly fled into the woods on foot. They say a man attacked the victim with an axe at a residence on Greenwood Street, about 10 kilometres east of New Glas
Here’s why people are mad.
It was an easy enough mistake, says Fredericton-area mom Sylvia Thorpe. A fill-in bus driver mistakenly picked up Thorpe's three children — and three others — along the Wilsey Road in Rusagonis shortly after 7 a.m. Thursday."It's very understandable," Thorpe said later in the day. "I mean, mistakes happen. None of us parents were upset that the kids got on the wrong bus." But what came next was inexcusable, she said. After the error was discovered, the driver left the six children, ranging from
FOX News contributor Dr. Marc Siegel explains how cardiac events could happen from sudden shifts in temperature and breaks down the importance of mental health care on ‘Fox & Friends Weekend.’