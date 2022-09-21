Proposed ordinance would change the way Louisville addresses nuisance properties
Proposed ordinance would change the way Louisville addresses nuisance properties
Proposed ordinance would change the way Louisville addresses nuisance properties
The Colorado Avalanche have signed forward Nathan MacKinnon to an eight-year, $100.8 million extension.
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance will miss the rest of the season after breaking his right ankle Sunday. Lance went down after running the ball on the second drive of a 27-7 win over the Seattle Seahawks. A cart came out on the field and Lance's leg was put into an air cast before he was taken off. The 49ers immediately announced he would not return. Lance's teammates and several Seahawks players paid him respect before he left the field and was replaced by f
A B.C. junior hockey team has been fined and two players suspended after a league investigation into allegations of hazing. The Creston Valley Thunder Cats have been fined and placed on two years probation by the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League (KIJHL) following a week-long investigation into hazing allegations, the league announced on Monday. The amount of the fine was not disclosed. The team's captain, 20-year-old Clayton Brown, is suspended for 12 games for violating the league's
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — In a year of having to bounce back, Andrea Lee recovered from two early bogeys and pulled away with five birdies on the back nine Sunday to close with a 6-under 66 and win the AmazingCre Portland Classic for her first LPGA Tour title. Lee took the lead for good with an 18-foot birdie putt on the 16th hole and then hit a superb bunker shot from left of the 17th green to save par and keep a two-shot lead. She was in the middle of the 18th fairway when she watched Daniela Darq
Amit Mann breaks down how improved decision-making and skill development can help the Raptors win a playoff game similar to Game 6 vs. the 76ers and potentially advance past the first round in the 2023 NBA playoffs.
Zdeno Chara is finally hanging them up after an illustrious 24-year career, notably winning a Stanley Cup in 2011 and the Norris Trophy as the NHL's top defenseman in 2009.
P.K. Subban was one of the most skilled and exciting players in the NHL in his prime, but it's the work he did off the ice that made him a superstar like no other.
EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have signed Jake Virtanen to a professional tryout agreement two months after the former Vancouver forward was found not guilty of sexual assault. Virtanen was charged in January in connection with an incident in a downtown Vancouver hotel room in September 2017. He was a right-winger for the Canucks when the allegations surfaced in May 2021. The team placed him on leave and bought out his contract the following month. The case was heard in B.C. Supreme Court, and
DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche are making Nathan MacKinnon the highest-paid player in the NHL’s salary cap era. MacKinnon, who just turned 27 earlier this month, signed an eight-year contract that is worth $100.8 million, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the team did not announce terms of the contract. His new $12.6 million salary cap hit that goes into effect at the start of the 2023-2
Zdeno Chara boasted a rare mix of size, physicality, nastiness and talent never before seen in the NHL. Here are the "Big Z" moments that define his career.
The door will likely slam this weekend on Toronto FC's faint post-season hopes. But the rebuilding continues at TFC. Thirteenth-place Toronto (9-15-7, 34 points) visits fifth-place Orlando City (12-12-6, 42 points) on Saturday, with TFC sitting six places and seven points out of the playoffs in the Eastern Conference and only nine points left on the table from its three remaining regular-season games. A win by seventh-place Columbus or a Toronto loss are high among the scenarios that would finis
TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs will sport a "Milk" patch on their jersey this season after reaching a partnership with Dairy Farmers of Ontario. The multi-year agreement comes into effect as the NHL introduces a sweater partner branding program that allows teams to sell advertising on their jerseys beginning this upcoming season. The patch, featuring the Dairy Farmers of Ontario's longtime logo — the word "Milk" in a stylized cursive font — will be added to the upper right of the Leafs' jerse
TORONTO — Left-fielder Raimel Tapia performed brilliantly with his bat and glove to carry on a superb September for the Toronto Blue Jays. Tapia's impressive play in the Blue Jays' 6-3 win against the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday helped improve Toronto's record in September to a Major League Baseball-best 13-4. The back-to-back wins against Baltimore also gave the Blue Jays six series wins in a row and put the club 20 games over .500 for the first time since they finished 2021 at 91-71. "I feel
Herb Carnegie is a name every hockey fan in Canada should know. Carnegie, a Toronto-born hockey player of Jamaican descent, was widely considered one of the great players of the 1940s. But Carnegie never played in the NHL because he was Black, according to the new documentary Black Ice. He faced racism at every turn throughout his career. In an interview with Hockey Night in Canada back in 2009, Carnegie explained why he never played for the Toronto Maple Leafs. "I was good enough for the Leafs.
Evander Kane's time with the Sharks is officially in the rear-view mirror.
Trevor Zegras had no idea things were done any other way. The slick, camera-friendly centre with a toolbox full of on-ice tricks made his NHL debut for the Anaheim Ducks in February 2021 as the NHL navigated life alongside COVID-19. That shortened season saw all interviews and media availabilities conducted via video conference calls – part of a long list of protocols aimed at keeping the virus at bay and players healthy. The NHL largely moved to press conferences for the 2021-22 campaign, but l
As a teenager, Jenna McLean read a lot of Harley Quinn graphic novels, where she'd see the DC Comics character whizzing around a roller derby track. The sport intrigued her, and she started doing some research to see how she could get involved, even watching footage of high level players to learn what she could. Then, after watching Whip It, the 2009 film focused on roller derby, she was hooked. "The general vibe of the sport was really interesting to me because it's so tough," she said. "It was
NEW YORK — Toronto Raptors governor Larry Tanenbaum has been unanimously re-elected as chairman of the NBA board of governors. Tanenbaum, the longtime chairman of Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment, became the first Canadian owner to serve as chairman of the board when he was first elected to the post in 2017. The Toronto native has served on the NBA advisory/finance committee since 2008 and was part of the planning committee from 2000-14. He also had stints on several other committees, including
Days before opening training camp, the St. Louis Blues have a hole to fill on their blue line. Defenseman Marco Scandella is expected to miss a majority of the coming NHL season after undergoing surgery on his right hip joint. He got injured during offseason training in late August and will be re-evaluated in six months. Blues general manager Doug Armstrong announced the timeline for Scandella's absence Tuesday. The first on-ice sessions of camp are scheduled for Thursday, with the season opener
EDMONTON — Jake Virtanen repeated himself throughout Monday’s media availability at Rogers Place. That he did things the right way. That he let the legal process play out. And he understands that there may be Oilers fans who will never believe his side of the story if he earns a spot on the team this fall. “Everyone has their own opinion on everything,” said Virtanen, the former Vancouver Canucks winger who in July was found not guilty of sexual assault by a B.C. Supreme Court jury. “I think tha