Proposed New Mexico legislation to ban guns at voting polls
Proposed New Mexico legislation to ban guns at voting polls
Proposed New Mexico legislation to ban guns at voting polls
Fred VanVleet is betting on himself once again, with rumours about his impending contract impasse picking up as the NBA trade deadline rapidly approaches.
MIAMI (AP) — The naming rights deal between FTX and Miami-Dade County was terminated Wednesday by a federal bankruptcy court, a move that allows the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange's brand to be stripped from the arena where the NBA’s Miami Heat play. The order means that before long — and probably starting very soon — all FTX signage and advertising at the arena will be removed. There was no immediate word from the Heat or the county on when the process will begin. That will be a massive unde
MONTREAL — Hernan Losada officially started his tenure as manager of CF Montreal on Monday as the Major League Soccer club had its first official training session of the pre-season at Olympic Stadium. "It was excellent. This is a really good group with a lot of motivation and energy," said Losada. "I'm also happy to just get the season underway, but overall, just very positive." It was the first time CF Montreal has been together since their Eastern Conference quarterfinal loss to New York City
CLEVELAND (AP) — Brian Flores landed in the AFC North last season. He might be ready to make a move inside the division. Flores, who joined coach Mike Tomlin's staff in Pittsburgh following his messy departure in Miami, is interviewing with the Cleveland Browns on Thursday to be their new defensive coordinator. Flores is the second candidate to meet with the Browns this week. On Wednesday, they interviewed former Detroit Lions coach Jim Schwartz, who spent the past two seasons as a defensive sen
TAMPA, Fla. — The Professional Women's Hockey Players' Association and the NHL's Tampa Bay Lightning will co-host a four-game Dream Gap Tour event in February. Four teams will participate in the Feb. 25-26 event at Advent Health Center Ice in Wesley Chapel, Fla. The PWHPA, which includes women's hockey stars Marie-Philip Poulin, Sarah Nurse, Hilary Knight and Kendall Coyne Schofield, was formed after the collapse of the Canadian Women's Hockey League (CWHL) in 2019. The 100-member PWHPA plays Se
CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians reached agreement Friday on contracts with all seven of their arbitration eligible players, including starter Shane Bieber, who agreed to a $10.01 million deal for next season. Bieber made $6 million last season while going 13-8 and leading Cleveland's strong pitching staff in innings (200) and strikeouts (198). The 27-year-old has expressed interest in signing a long-term deal with the AL Central champions, but to this point the sides haven't been able t
New Blue Jays first baseman Brandon Belt met with the media on Wednesday and explained what went into his decision to pick Toronto in free agency. He also discussed how he's feeling after his surgery, what he expects his role will be in 2023, what type of leader he is, and much more.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Kyle Kuzma broke a tie with a 3-pointer with 5.7 seconds left and the Washington Wizards beat the Chicago Bulls 100-97 on Wednesday night. Following a timeout, Kuzma drove to his right and hit a leaning shot as he floated toward the Wizards’ bench. Zach LaVine missed a 16-footer for Chicago with 2.3 seconds left, with Deni Avdija grabbing the last of his career-high 20 rebounds for Washington. Earlier, LaVine beat the shot clock to tie it at 97. Kuzma finished with 21 points. B
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Brian Daboll isn't making a big deal about the New York Giants playing in their first postseason game in six years. There's no need. Everyone in the locker room and the team's headquarters understands the importance of the getting beyond the regular season. It's a step forward, a goal achieved for an organization that's floundered for the past decade. Now it's time to take the next step. Do something in the playoffs. Whether the Giants (9-7-1) have the talent to do t
NEW YORK (AP) — Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium will be the neutral site if Buffalo and Kansas City meet in the AFC championship game. The NFL decided to put that potential matchup in a neutral city after the Bills' Week 17 game against Cincinnati was canceled when Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on the field. The Chiefs (14-3) are the No. 1 seed in the AFC, but played one more game than the second-seeded Bills (13-3). The league brokered the neutral site deal because Buffalo could have be
DETROIT (AP) — Saddiq Bey scored 31 points and the Detroit Pistons rallied to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 135-118 on Wednesday night. Bojan Bogdanovic added 27 points for the shorthanded Pistons, who were down 10-0 in the first three minutes. Four other players had at least 13 points. Anthony Edwards scored 20 for Minnesota, which had won four straight since a 116-104 loss to Detroit on New Year's Eve. D'Angelo Russell added 19 and Rudy Gobert had 16 points and 14 rebounds. The Pistons were
Toronto Raptors forward Otto Porter Jr. will miss the remainder of the 2022-23 NBA season after undergoing surgery on his left foot. Porter was limited to eight games in his first season in Toronto and averaged 5.5 points, 2.4 rebounds and 18.3 minutes. Porter signed with the Raptors as a free agent after helping the Golden State Warriors win the NBA championship last season. He missed the first seven games of the season with a left hamstring strain sustained in training camp, followed by person
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kawhi Leonard scored a season-high 33 points, Norman Powell added 27 and the Los Angeles Clippers snapped a six-game losing streak Tuesday night with a 113-101 victory over the Dallas Mavericks despite 43 points from Luka Doncic. It's the fourth time in the past five games Leonard has scored at least 24 points. He got off to a quick start with 11 in the first quarter as the Clippers led throughout. Doncic, who sat out Sunday against Oklahoma City due to left ankle soreness, mi
DENVER (AP) — Jamal Murray scored a season-high 34 points, Nikola Jokic recorded his 11th triple double of the season and the Denver Nuggets beat the Los Angeles Lakers 122-109 on Monday night in a game where LeBron James sat out due to a sore left ankle. Jokic finished with 14 points — on 5 of 5 shooting — grabbed 11 rebounds and dished out 16 assists to help the Nuggets win their 11th straight home game. It’s their longest home streak since capturing 12 in a row in 2018. Denver remains tied wi
WASHINGTON (AP) — CJ McCollum scored 34 points, Jonas Valanciunas added 27 points and 12 rebounds as the New Orleans Pelicans beat the Washington Wizards 132-112 on Monday night. New Orleans (25-16), which had lost four of five, took the lead early in the second quarter and put the game away when it scored the first 15 points of the fourth quarter to take a 115-88 lead with 8:44 to play. Washington (17-24) has lost three straight and was missing leading scorer Bradley Beal, who didn’t play for t
MONTREAL — An already tumultuous off-season for CF Montreal has taken another twist, with striker Kei Kamara looking to leave the Major League Soccer club. Kamara was absent from Montreal as it started pre-season training this week, with the team saying the Sierra Leone native was still in Africa and feeling ill. Since then, his absence has turned into a media storm as the 38-year-old announced that he has requested a trade after contracts extension negotiations fell through. "I threw all my egg
Friends, as the weekend approaches, I am excited to share some happy news and wonderful happenings with you. Let's start with some amazingness from the IIHF U18 women's world championships. I just loved when sports cross over and goals or finishes are inspired by other games and techniques. Fourteen-year-old Slovakian superstar Nela Lopušanová wowed hockey fans with her "Michigan" goal. It's called that in tribute to the University of Michigan's Mike Legg, who scored the first lacrosse-style goa
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Bills safety Damar Hamlin was released from a Buffalo hospital on Wednesday, more than a week after he went into cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated during a game at Cincinnati, after his doctors said they completed a series of tests. A news release from the Bills quoted Dr. Jamie Nadler as saying: “We have completed a series of tests and evaluation and in consultation with the team physicians, we are confident that Damar can be safely discharged.” Nadler said Ham
BOSTON (AP) — Martin Jones stopped 27 shots to lead the Kraken to a 3-0 victory over Boston, and Seattle matched its franchise record with a seventh straight victory Thursday night while sending the Bruins to their first regulation home loss all season. Brandon Tanev, Eeli Tolvanen and Jaden Schwartz scored for Seattle, which also won seven in a row earlier this season — its second since joining the NHL as an expansion franchise. It was Jones' third shutout of the season. Linus Ullmark made 28 s
COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Mike Williams’ status for the Los Angeles Chargers' AFC wild-card round game against the Jacksonville Jaguars will be a game-time decision. Williams was listed as questionable on the team’s injury report Thursday. He did not practice all week after suffering a lower back contusion late in the first half of last Sunday’s 31-28 loss at the Denver Broncos. “He’s making progress in getting treatment,” coach Brandon Staley said. “We’re just trying to get him as much rest as