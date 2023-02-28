Proposed legislation could make it easier for firefighters to use medical cannabis
Speaking of Democrats, Ted Cruz said that wearing a "Ukrainian flag has become like a Covid mask. It's a sign to show your virtue."
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday signed a bill that gives him control of Walt Disney World's self-governing district, punishing the company over its opposition to the so-called “Don't Say Gay” law. The bill requires DeSantis, a Republican, to appoint a five-member board to oversee the government services that the Disney district provides in its sprawling theme park properties in Florida. The signing came as DeSantis gears up for an expected presidential run and marks a high-profile legislative victory for a governor whose leveraging of cultural and political divides has pushed him to the fore of national Republican politics.
Former PM in four-letter tirade against Sunak’s new Brexit deal
Inside a shrine overlooking snow-capped mountains, Hindu priests heaped spoonfuls of puffed rice and ghee into a crackling fire. For months, the roughly 20,000 residents in Joshimath, burrowed in the Himalayas and revered by Hindu and Sikh pilgrims, have watched the earth slowly swallow their community. The holy town was built on piles of debris left behind by years of landslides and earthquakes.
Some Republicans want to cut spending on the Department of Education and programs preventing sexually transmitted diseases.
On Feb. 17, the federal government’s Public Order Emergency Commission inquiry released its five-volume final report. It concluded that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met the threshold for invoking the Emergencies Act. With the so-called Freedom Convoy, it became an organized plan to disrupt other people’s rights and freedoms.
(Bloomberg) -- House Republicans are demanding a US Treasury Department official testify about the agency’s “delay” in providing documents about President Joe Biden’s family, weeks after an initial request for the materials. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins in Six States; Obi Takes ThreeTD Bank to Pay $1.2 Billion to End Suit Tied to Ponzi SchemeNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins Ekiti Vote; Next Briefing at 11 a.m.Goldman Turns
The Biden administration is railing against railroad industry power after the East Palestine wreck, but key appointees could consolidate the industry even more.
VANCOUVER — First Nations leaders are voicing their formal support in Federal Court for a $2.8-billion settlement agreement to a class-action residential schools lawsuit. Former Tk'emlups te Secwepemc chief Shane Gottfriedson told the Federal Court judge in Vancouver that reaching the settlement with the federal government "means everything" to him. Gottfriedson said it was "about time Canada steps aside" and let First Nations themselves decide how to mitigate the harms done by residential schoo
Protesters gathered near the presidential palace in Mexico City, and organisers claim 500,000 took part.
Three Toronto city councillors are pushing for more insight and input into the massive Ontario Line project, slamming the provincial transit agency charged with building the multi-billion dollar subway line for being too secretive. Ausma Malik, Chris Moise and Paula Fletcher received the backing of their colleagues on the Toronto and East York Community Council this week to create a sub-committee to dig into the project. The group will begin meeting next month and will receive formal updates fro
EDMONTON — Alberta’s health minister says the new health funding deal with the federal government will dovetail with provincial reforms to the system. “The additional money will help us accelerate what we’re already doing,” Jason Copping said Monday at a news conference in Calgary. Copping said the United Conservative Party government is focusing on mental health and addictions, boosting primary care and recruiting more physicians and other front-line health-care providers while transforming mor
Members of Delhi's governing Aam Aadmi Party had called for nationwide protests over the arrest.
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed a law that strips The Walt Disney Co. of its 55-year control over a special district covering its Florida theme parks. The move — punishment after the company spoke out against DeSantis’ parental rights legislation last year — means that he will appoint the members of the five-member Reedy Creek […]
The fate of thousands of Métis Nation of Ontario (MNO) members with no documented link to a Métis ancestor hangs in the balance as the organization votes this week in a province-wide plebiscite. The vote comes following years of factionalism and turmoil at the Métis National Council (MNC), driven in part by questions about the integrity of the MNO's membership. The question before the MNO's 27,000 or so members is this: Should 5,400 of those members whose files lack hard evidence of a Métis conn
In the run-up to the 1992 general election, the SNP ran a peculiar election broadcast, featuring an actor playing George Washington at a key moment in the American War of Independence.
A day before the Supreme Court takes on student-debt relief, the Job Creators Network said it's hopeful the loan forgiveness will get struck down.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -China has not moved toward providing lethal aid that would help Russia in its invasion of Ukraine and the United States has made clear behind closed doors that such a move would have serious consequences, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Sunday. "Beijing will have to make its own decisions about how it proceeds, whether it provides military assistance - but if it goes down that road it will come at real costs to China," Sullivan told CNN's "State of the Union" program. China has not moved forward in providing that aid, but neither has Beijing taken that option off the table, Sullivan said in a separate interview on ABC's "This Week" program.
He got Haiti back on the path to democracy but his tenure wasn’t without controversy.
WASHINGTON, Feb 27 (Reuters) - 3D Systems Corp on Monday agreed to pay up to $27 million to settle with the U.S. for illegally exporting to China controlled design drawings for military electronics and spacecraft, among other violations. Rock Hill, South Carolina-based 3D Systems, which provides 3D printing and other services to customers in the U.S. and abroad, emailed design documents, blueprints and technical specification to Quickparts.com, Inc., its then-subsidiary's office in China for price quotes, the Commerce Department said. The emails included design drawings for aerospace technology that required U.S. export licenses.