Proposed change to AZ high school girls' soccer has some teams feeling unequal
A proposed change in scheduling for Arizona high school girls' soccer has some coaches and players in the state pointing to an unequal playing field.
Wrexham AFC was promoted to the English Football League in April
Bruins star-pest Brad Marchand and ref Wes McCauley drew the ire of Leafs fans once again after defenseman Timothy Liljegren left with a serious injury.
Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce refused to give an answer when he was asked by a reporter about the L-word and Taylor Swift.
Clint Malarchuk recalls surviving a freak hockey accident similar to the one that killed Adam Johnson: His throat was cut by a skate during a game. He's had PTSD.
The Raiders let McDaniels go earlier this week.
Former Premier League forward Clinton Morrison said he would have loved the opportunity to play for Manchester United and is "frustrated" watching their current crop of players. After watching their heavy defeat to Newcastle in the Carabao Cup, Morrison said some of Erik ten Hag's players "don’t know what it means" to represent the club.
The two-time major winner's name disappeared from the league's website, and TGL has confirmed the departure.
Everton are reportedly in talks regarding Dele Alli with his former club Tottenham, looking for an agreement to waive a fee that could soon kick in.
Toronto FC began its roster overhaul under new coach John Herdman on Thursday, declining options of goalkeepers Greg Ranjitsingh and Tomás Romero, defender Themi Antonoglou, midfielder Víctor Vázquez and forward CJ Sapong. Defender Cristian Gutierrez is out of contract at the end of the year. And the club has already returned midfielder Franco Ibarra, whose loan from Atlanta expires at the end of the year. Longtime captain Michael Bradley has already left, starting a coaching career in Norway af
Sam Gagner's NHL career is proving to be completely and utterly indestructible.
As the Calgary Flames once again struggle to keep the puck out of their net, the solution to their woes is already with the organization.
Princess Charlotte has the sweetest bond with her family members, Mia and Lena Tindall and you won't believe why. See details.
DUESSELDORF, Germany (AP) — However Harry Kane imagined preparing for his first “Klassiker” for Bayern Munich against Borussia Dortmund, it probably didn't involve losing to a third-division team. The England captain watched on as an unused substitute as Bayern was knocked out of the German Cup 2-1 by Saarbruecken on Wednesday in one of the competition's biggest ever upsets. Bayern now has to turn it around to play Dortmund on Saturday. It wasn't just an embarrassing loss that knocked Bayern out
A little help from heavy rain at Interlagos made it easier for Formula One champion Max Verstappen of Red Bull to start this weekend's Brazilian Grand Prix in pole position. Verstappen clocked 1 minute, 10.727 seconds in qualifying, which was cut short due to rain. Ferrari's Charles Leclerc will start in second position, with a lap 0.294 seconds behind Verstappen's.
If the Dodgers ever want to be the same force in October as they are in the regular season, they have to land Shohei Ohtani, the clutch superstar they desperately need.
PHOENIX (AP) — Victor Wembanyama strolled through the hallways at Footprint Center after the best game of his short NBA career when he passed 13-time All-Star Kevin Durant, stopping for a quick handshake and quick hug. Some say the 7-foot-4 Frenchman is a taller version of Durant. Durant's first impression is that the budding San Antonio Spurs star might be even better. “His enthusiasm for the game — you can tell that through the TV and playing against him,” Durant said. ”He’s his own player, ow
A complicated TV contract took the Rangers off most screens and away from fans for most of what turned into a jubilant championship season. | Opinion
The Manchester City midfielder has been ruled out since the start of the campaign
Former Premier League goalkeeper Mark Schwarzer said Arsenal's Carabao Cup exit at West Ham is a "bitter blow" for Aaron Ramsdale. After losing his place to David Raya for Premier League and Champions League games, Ramsdale is currently only favoured for domestic cup competitions.
Tim Leiweke promises to bring back a hockey team to Hamilton in a couple of years to a revamped FirstOntario Centre, just not an NHL franchise. The former Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment CEO and president, now CEO of Oak View Group, visited Hamilton on Thursday to update the privately funded $300-million renovation plan for the 38-year-old sports arena. Leiweke's OVG oversaw the recent $700-million renovation of Seattle's Climate Pledge Arena, home of the NHL's Kraken and the $1-billion UBS