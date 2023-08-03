Proposed bill aims to support student teachers
Assembly Bill 238 would create a grant program for student teachers to receive financial support while a student.
Assembly Bill 238 would create a grant program for student teachers to receive financial support while a student.
FREDERICTON — A freedom of information request filed by a University of New Brunswick professor has revealed that no parents complained to the province that they had been left in the dark about their children’s preferred pronouns. Melissa Dockrill Garrett, a researcher specializing in inclusive education, asked the Education Department for all complaints from parents concerned they weren’t consulted by schools about their child using a different name or pronouns, but the department said no writt
Donald Trump urged House Republicans to impeach Joe Biden or else they will "be immediately primaried."
School districts are deciding whether to adopt Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s guidelines, which target transgender and nonbinary kids.
New York congressman Dan Goldman tells the MSNBC crew that the investigation is nothing but a "fishing expedition" The post ‘Morning Joe’ Says Hunter Biden Investigation Has ‘Very Clearly’ Proven to Have ‘No Basis’: ‘Why Are We Still Doing This?’ (Video) appeared first on TheWrap.
Congressional Democrats introduced legislation on July 27 that would lower student loan interest to 0%, while capping rates for future borrowers. If passed, this would be a huge help to 44 million...
A transgender former student sued a Missouri school district on Monday for forcing her to use the boys’ bathrooms or the high school's only single-stall bathroom. The American Civil Liberties Union of Missouri sued Platte County R-3 School District on behalf of the transgender female former student, identified in the lawsuit only as R.F. The former student received detention twice for using the girls' restroom, according to the lawsuit.
Oklahoma parents and faith leaders are attempting to stop the nation's first religious charter school, St. Isidore of Seville Catholic Virtual School.
With pageantry that included balloons, a banner and an outdoor signing ceremony, Texas A&M University celebrated a diverse new chapter in its history with its June hiring of Kathleen McElroy. McElroy, a Black journalist whose background included decades at the New York Times and a reputation for promoting diversity in the workplace, was a major get for the university with the largest student body in the country. She was headed to her alma mater with a mission to revive its journalism program — a
There's debate over whether families who are choosing to homeschool their children should be allowed to participate in public school sports.
Rep. Pat Fallon, R-Texas, reacts to revelations from a hearing with Hunter Biden’s former business associate Devon Archer and discusses the fallout of Hunter Biden’s failed plea deal.
Pictures showed a food delivery being unloaded at the Bibby Stockholm barge in Portland, Dorset, on Wednesday.
When lawmakers return to Washington in September, Democrats and Republicans will need to compromise on spending bills to avoid a government shutdown.
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany, a Republican from Wisconsin, said Tuesday that he won’t run for U.S. Senate in 2024 against Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, leaving an open GOP field with no declared candidates in the swing state a year before the primary. Tiffany said he will run for reelection representing northern Wisconsin rather than take on Baldwin, who is seeking a third term after an 11-percentage point win in 2018. His decision not to enter the race comes just under two m
The city of Ollolai, Italy, is currently selling homes for only 1 euro in an attempt to rejuvenate the community, but there's a catch: Home buyers are required to refurbish the homes within three...
Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily BeastHow is congressional stock trading like the weather? Everyone complains about it. Yet nobody ever does anything about it.Almost exactly one year ago (on July 29, 2022), then-House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy suggested he would support this reform, saying, “What I’ve told everybody, we will come back, and we will not only investigate this, we will come back with a proposal to change the current behavior [stock trading].”We’re still waiting, Kev
Winston-Salem Street School celebrates 20 years of changing lives
"Awesome idea ... You are the teacher that leaves a mark and kids will remember forever!"
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A lawsuit filed Wednesday asks Wisconsin's newly liberal-controlled state Supreme Court to throw out Republican-drawn legislative maps as unconstitutional, the latest legal challenge of many nationwide that could upset political boundary lines before the 2024 election. The long-promised action from a coalition of law firms and voting rights advocacy groups comes the day after the Wisconsin Supreme Court flipped from a conservative to liberal majority, with the start of the t
Republicans touted the former Hunter Biden associate's congressional appearance — did he have the goods?
OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau have announced they are separating after 18 years of marriage. In statements posted to Instagram on Wednesday they each say that "after many meaningful and difficult conversations, we have made the decision to separate." "As always we remain a close family with deep love and respect for each other and for everything we have built and will continue to build," they wrote. "For the well-being of our children, we ask that yo