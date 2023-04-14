Proposed Baltimore County budget breaks records
Proposed Baltimore County budget breaks records
Proposed Baltimore County budget breaks records
Russia's economic growth forecasts are a figment of Putin's imagination, two Yale academics say, arguing the Kremlin is cherry-picking stats.
Democrats have demanded Republicans move on raising the debt ceiling. Now they want to lift it through May 2024 in exchange for sweeping cuts.
Sanctions and trade boycotts have forced Moscow to reorient away from the West, and data shows the economy has weakened dramatically since 2022.
Economists are cautious on official data out of the Kremlin, and that ambiguity makes forecasting what comes next complicated.
"Inflation is going to come down quite hard in the next 12 months irrespective of what the Fed does in early May," David Rosenberg said.
Republican Study Committee Chair Kevin Hern (R-Okla.) suggested the GOP needs to come to an internal agreement mighty quick.
The Bank of Canada reiterated it is prepared to raise interest rates again in its fight to bring inflation back to 2%.
The owner of Guinness has announced plans to ditch its listing on the Irish stock exchange in the middle of Joe Biden's visit to Dublin.
Inflation is slowing, so it's likely Americans will feel less economic pain this year, despite tech layoffs and Silicon Valley Bank's collapse.
Moldova needs 250 million euros ($275 million) to modernise its armed forces following Russia's invasion of neighbouring Ukraine last year, a senior defence official in the pro-Western country said on Wednesday. "The starting point for a change in public opinion towards the development of the defence sector was naturally the shock of February 2022," Valeriu Mija, Secretary of State for Defence Policy and National Army Reform in the defence ministry, told a forum on national security in the capital, Chisinau. "In our opinion, 250 million euros are needed for the modernisation of the armed forces."
Consumer inflation continued a somewhat accelerated downward trend in March, largely thanks to falling gas prices, but whether this will be sufficient for the Federal Reserve to be confident enough to...
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva on Thursday warned policymakers against the danger of a new Cold War as they ramp up efforts to secure their industrial supply chains amid geopolitical tensions between major powers. "The question is, can we be more determined to enhance security of supplies but not push the world that far that we are into a second Cold War?" Georgieva told a news conference at the IMF and World Bank spring meetings in Washington. Georgieva, who grew up in Bulgaria during the Soviet era, said she experienced the Cold War and its impact in cutting off talented people from the world economy, and didn't want to see that repeated.
A gauge of global stocks rallied and bond yields were steady on Thursday after moderating U.S. producer prices and a jump in weekly jobless claims bolstered bets that the Federal Reserve may soon pause its hiking of interest rates to tame high inflation. Gold hit a 13-month high about $30 shy of a record peak and the dollar weakened after the data reduced expectations that the Fed will raise rates in May, a major market concern as monetary policy that is too tight can provoke a U.S. recession. The U.S. Labor Department's producer price index for final demand dropped 0.5% in March, the most since April 2020, after being unchanged in February.
U.S. applications for jobless benefits rose to their highest level in more than a year, but remain at relatively low levels despite efforts by the Federal Reserve to cool the economy and job market in its battle against inflation. Jobless claims in the U.S. for the week ending April 8 rose by 11,000 to 239,000 from the previous week, the Labor Department said Thursday. Last week, the Labor Department unveiled revised estimates of the number of weekly applications for jobless benefits under a new formula it is using to reflect seasonal adjustments.
US inflation fell to its lowest level in nearly two years in March, raising hopes that pressure on American households will soon start to ease.
Inflation soared to almost 20% soon after Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine last year. The month-on-month rise of 0.37% in March equates to around 4.3% at a seasonally adjusted annual rate, said CentroCreditBank economist Evgeny Suvorov. Dmitry Polevoy, head of investment at Locko-Invest, said the central bank was unlikely to change its hawkish signal and would maintain concerns about inflation risks.
Goldman's chief economist Jan Hatzius also said that there's just a 35% probability of a US recession in the next 12 months.
With us in the midst of tax season, the Canadian federal government released their newest budget for the year so we could see all the things that our tax money is going towards. With this new budget Martin Shields, MP for Bow River, took the opportunity to share his views. “It’s $40 billion money spent versus income,” said Shields, before touching on some elements of the budget that he agrees with. “One of the things that’s been an issue over the years has been the Great Lakes. There’s been a lo
The Bank of Canada on Wednesday increased its 2023 growth forecast to 1.4%, up from the 1.0% it predicted in January, and indicated it saw less risk of a recession this year. In its quarterly Monetary Policy Report, the central bank also said inflation should drop quickly to around 3% by mid-2023 but would not hit the 2% target until the end of 2024.
The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits increased more than expected last week, further evidence that labor market conditions were gradually easing as higher borrowing costs dampen demand in the economy. The slowing momentum in the economy was underscored by other data from the Labor Department on Thursday showing producer prices falling by the most in nearly three years in March, with sticky services inflation subsiding. "Fed officials couldn't ask for better data today as the economy looks like it is running out of gas finally after a year of rate hikes," said Christopher Rupkey, chief economist at FWDBONDS in New York.